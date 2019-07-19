Sunday’s Cup race
Name: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
Where: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Green flag: 3:15 p.m. TV: NBCSN, 3
Race distance: 301 laps (318.46 miles)
Track length: 1.058 miles
Stages: Three — Lap 75, Lap 150 and Lap 301 (finish)
Last year’s winner: Kevin Harvick, Ford (110.490 mph), started 14th
Race record: Jeff Burton, Ford (117.134 mph), July 13, 1997
Qualifying record: Brad Keselowski, Ford (140.598 mph), Sept. 19, 2014
Most points wins at track: Jeff Burton, 4; active — Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Newman, 3
LINEUP
1. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 136.384 mph
2. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 136.311
3. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevy, 136.238
4. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 136.189
5. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 136.116
6. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 136.082
7. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 135.990
8. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 135.893
9. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 135.883
10. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 135.844
11. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 135.723
12. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 135.709
13. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 135.607
14. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 135.496
15. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 135.395
16. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 135.236
17. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 134.577
18. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 134.572
19. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevy, 134.553
20. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 134.435
21. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 134.269
22. (24) William Byron, Chevy, 134.113
23. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 133.962
24. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 133.938
25. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 133.525
26. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 133.189
27. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevy, 133.091
28. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevy, 133.021
29. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 132.919
30. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 132.831
31. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 132.030
32. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 130.815
33. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 129.529
34. (77) Quin Houff, Chevy, 128.845
35. (51) Andy Seuss, Ford, 128.376
36. (52) Austin Theriault, Chevy, 123.366
37. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 0.000
