Sunday’s Cup race

Name: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Where: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Green flag: 3:15 p.m. TV: NBCSN, 3

Race distance: 301 laps (318.46 miles)

Track length: 1.058 miles

Stages: Three — Lap 75, Lap 150 and Lap 301 (finish)

Last year’s winner: Kevin Harvick, Ford (110.490 mph), started 14th

Race record: Jeff Burton, Ford (117.134 mph), July 13, 1997

Qualifying record: Brad Keselowski, Ford (140.598 mph), Sept. 19, 2014

Most points wins at track: Jeff Burton, 4; active — Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Newman, 3

LINEUP

1. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 136.384 mph

2. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 136.311

3. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevy, 136.238

4. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 136.189

5. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 136.116

6. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 136.082

7. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 135.990

8. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 135.893

9. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 135.883

10. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 135.844

11. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 135.723

12. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 135.709

13. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 135.607

14. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 135.496

15. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 135.395

16. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 135.236

17. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 134.577

18. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 134.572

19. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevy, 134.553

20. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 134.435

21. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 134.269

22. (24) William Byron, Chevy, 134.113

23. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 133.962

24. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 133.938

25. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 133.525

26. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 133.189

27. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevy, 133.091

28. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevy, 133.021

29. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 132.919

30. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 132.831

31. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 132.030

32. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 130.815

33. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 129.529

34. (77) Quin Houff, Chevy, 128.845

35. (51) Andy Seuss, Ford, 128.376

36. (52) Austin Theriault, Chevy, 123.366

37. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 0.000

