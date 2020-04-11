Sunday’s TV
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m. — FS1, Cup Series: 2007 Daytona 500
7 — FS1, Cup Series: 1988 Checker 500
10:30 — NBCSN, Cup Series: 2019 Talladega
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m. — MLB, April 15, 2017: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
4 — MLB, April 15, 2009: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers
7 — MASN, 2019 World Series Game 2: Washington at Houston
8 — MLB, April 15, 2010: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees
11 — MLB, April 15, 2012: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers
11:30 — MASN, April 15, 2000: Baltimore at Minnesota
NFL
3 p.m. — Fox, Super Bowl XLII: N.Y. Giants vs. New England
8 — NBCSN, 2011: Z Dallas at N.Y. Jets
GOLF
12:30 p.m. — CBS, 2019 Masters
NHL
9 a.m. — NBCSW, 2018 Stanley Cup Game 1: Washington at Vegas
11, noon, 1:30 p.m., 2:30, 11:30 — NHL, 2019 playoffs: St. Louis at San Jose
11:30 — NBCSW, 2018 Stanley Cup Game 2: Washington at Vegas
1 p.m. — NBC, 2010 Stanley Cup: Chicago at Philadelphia
2 — NBCSW, 2018 Stanley Cup Game 3: Vegas at Washington
2:30 — NBC, 2011 Stanley Cup Game 7: Boston at Vancouver
4 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Final: St. Louis at Boston
4:30 — NBCSW, 2018 Stanley Cup Game 4: Vegas at Washington
5:30 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 4: Boston at St. Louis
7 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 5: St. Louis at Boston
7 — NBCSW, 2018 Stanley Cup Game 5: Washington vs. Vegas
9 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 7: St. Louis at Boston
SOCCER
8 a.m. — NBCSN, Premier: May 13, 2012: Queens Park at Manchester City
10 — NBCSN, Premier: Nov. 23, 2013: Liverpool at Everton
Noon — NBCSN, Premier: Oct. 5, 2014: Arsenal at Chelsea
TENNIS
8:30 a.m. — Tennis, 2014 French Open: Sharapova vs. Halep
3 p.m. — Tennis, 2015 French Open: Serena Williams vs. Safarova
5:30 — Tennis, 2016 French Open: Muguruza vs. Serena Williams
