Sunday’s TV

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m. — FS1, Cup Series: 2007 Daytona 500

7 — FS1, Cup Series: 1988 Checker 500

10:30 — NBCSN, Cup Series: 2019 Talladega

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m. — MLB, April 15, 2017: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

4 — MLB, April 15, 2009: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers

7 — MASN, 2019 World Series Game 2: Washington at Houston

8 — MLB, April 15, 2010: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees

11 — MLB, April 15, 2012: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

11:30 — MASN, April 15, 2000: Baltimore at Minnesota

NFL

3 p.m. — Fox, Super Bowl XLII: N.Y. Giants vs. New England

8 — NBCSN, 2011: Z Dallas at N.Y. Jets

GOLF

12:30 p.m. — CBS, 2019 Masters

NHL

9 a.m. — NBCSW, 2018 Stanley Cup Game 1: Washington at Vegas

11, noon, 1:30 p.m., 2:30, 11:30 — NHL, 2019 playoffs: St. Louis at San Jose

11:30 — NBCSW, 2018 Stanley Cup Game 2: Washington at Vegas

1 p.m. — NBC, 2010 Stanley Cup: Chicago at Philadelphia

2 — NBCSW, 2018 Stanley Cup Game 3: Vegas at Washington

2:30 — NBC, 2011 Stanley Cup Game 7: Boston at Vancouver

4 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Final: St. Louis at Boston

4:30 — NBCSW, 2018 Stanley Cup Game 4: Vegas at Washington

5:30 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 4: Boston at St. Louis

7 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 5: St. Louis at Boston

7 — NBCSW, 2018 Stanley Cup Game 5: Washington vs. Vegas

9 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 7: St. Louis at Boston

SOCCER

8 a.m. — NBCSN, Premier: May 13, 2012: Queens Park at Manchester City

10 — NBCSN, Premier: Nov. 23, 2013: Liverpool at Everton

Noon — NBCSN, Premier: Oct. 5, 2014: Arsenal at Chelsea

TENNIS

8:30 a.m. — Tennis, 2014 French Open: Sharapova vs. Halep

3 p.m. — Tennis, 2015 French Open: Serena Williams vs. Safarova

5:30 — Tennis, 2016 French Open: Muguruza vs. Serena Williams

