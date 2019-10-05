Swedish teen activist visiting Dakotas reservations
A 16-year-old climate activist who garnered attention when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations is visiting American Indian reservations to talk about oil pipelines. Greta Thunberg was appearing at a discussions on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota Sunday and will be at the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota on Tuesday.
