‘Sweet Pea’ AT A GLANCE
Hometown: Norfolk
Height: 5-foot-6
Stance: Southpaw
As an amateur: Won 201 of 214 fights. Won gold medal at 1984 Olympic Games.
As a pro: Won 40 of 45 fights, 17 by knockout. Won numerous titles in lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight and light middleweight. Ranked by “The Ring” as the best pound-for-pound fighter from 1993 to 1997. Elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006, his first year of eligibility.
