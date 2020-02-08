Maggie Walker finished in second in the boys’ and girls’ competition in the Class 3, Region B swimming championships Saturday. Goochland finished fifth on the boys’ side.
The Green Dragons’ Noah Ratliff won the 100-yard butterfly, and Devin Naoroz won the 100 backstroke. Ratliff and Naoroz teamed with Bryce Mortimer and Henry Paulson to win the 400 freestyle relay.
Anna Jepson was first in diving for Maggie Walker. Anneliese Rogerson won the 100 breaststroke for the Bulldogs.
Boys team scores: Independence 142, Maggie Walker 129.5, George Mason 106.5, William Monroe 45, Goochland 40
Girls team scores: Independence 119, Maggie Walker 110, George Mason 108, Brentsville, James Monroe 35
Boys individual winners: 200 medley relay: Independence (Asar, DeLuise, Zein and Collier) 1:36.83; 200 freestyle: Huffman (BRE) 1:45.96; 200 IM: DeLuise (IND) 1:56.05; 50 freestyle: York (GM) 21.57; 100 butterfly: Ratliff (MW) 51.98; 100 freestyle: York (GM) 48.29; 500 freestyle: Huffman (BRE) 4:51.59; 200 freestyle relay: George Mason (McCracken, Lindly, Autor and York) 1:29.31; 100 backstroke: Naoroz (MW) 52.5; 100 breaststroke: DeLuise (IND) 58.78; 400 freestyle relay: Maggie Walker (Ratliff, Naroroz, Mortimer and Paulson) 3:16.712
Girls individual winners: 200 medley relay: Independence (Boyle, Zacarias, Zerkle and Davies) 1:51.93; 200 freestyle: Wall (IND) 1:50.72; 200 IM: Zerkle (IND) 2:11.29; 50 freestyle: Chadwick (GM) 24.72; diving: Jepson (MW) 410.35; 100 butterfly: Zerkle (IND) 58.94; 100 freestyle: Fix (WM) 55.53; 500 freestyle: Wall (IND) 5:01.79; 200 freestyle relay: Independence (Davies, Zerkle, McOmber and Wall) 1:40.88; 100 backstroke: McOmber (IND) 59.07; 100 breaststroke: Rogerson (GOO) 1:11.42; 400 freestyle relay: Independence (Zerkle, McOmber, Boyle and Wall) 3:38.83
