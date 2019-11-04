T-D TOP 10

FOOTBALL POLL

Team W-L Pr.

1. Highland Springs 9-0 1

2. Manchester 8-1 2

3. Hopewell 9-0 3

4. Varina 8-1 4

5. Deep Run 9-0 5

6. Monacan 8-1 6

7. Benedictine 8-2 7

8. Thomas Jefferson 8-1 9

9. St. Christopher’s 9-1 10

10. Clover Hill 7-2 —

Voters: Weldon Bradshaw, Gary Criswell, Lane Casadonte, Gary Hess, Jonathan Howard, Eric Kolenich, Tim Pearrell

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS

