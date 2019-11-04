T-D TOP 10
FOOTBALL POLL
Team W-L Pr.
1. Highland Springs 9-0 1
2. Manchester 8-1 2
3. Hopewell 9-0 3
4. Varina 8-1 4
5. Deep Run 9-0 5
6. Monacan 8-1 6
7. Benedictine 8-2 7
8. Thomas Jefferson 8-1 9
9. St. Christopher’s 9-1 10
10. Clover Hill 7-2 —
Voters: Weldon Bradshaw, Gary Criswell, Lane Casadonte, Gary Hess, Jonathan Howard, Eric Kolenich, Tim Pearrell
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS
words here words here words here words here words here words here words here words here words here words here words here words here. Page B7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.