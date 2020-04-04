Jim Valvano led sixth-seeded N.C. State to a championship victory over Houston in 1983, inserting himself and the Wolfpack into college basketball folklore.
Stunning victories over Auburn the Final Four and Texas Tech in the national championship game in 2011 completed UVA’s full-circle journey after falling to No. 16 UMBC in the first round of the 2010 NCAA tournament.
nights later, the Devils defeated Arizona for their third national championship.
Terps coach Gary Williams acknowledged the pain of squandering such a large lead against such a bitter foe in the school’s first Final Four.
“But at the same time,” he said, “I think our team this year proved some things to our university, to our state, where we can be as a basketball program and we’re going to try and go from here.”
Maryland is Garyland
9As a kid in the early 1970s, I attended Lefty Driesell’s Maryland basketball camp and was mesmerized by evening pickup games that featured the likes of Terps All-American John Lucas and a Petersburg High prodigy named Moses Malone. It seemed only a matter of time before Maryland won a national championship.
Nearly three decades later, and a year after their Final Four meltdown against Duke, the Terps finally cut down the nets.
The 2002 title game, a 64-52 victory over Indiana in Atlanta, was bland. A 97-88 semifinal win over Kansas was exhausting.
Juan Dixon was superb in both with 51 points combined, rebounding from his subpar 2001 Final Four, and Williams became the first coach since Kentucky’s Joe B. Hall in 1978 to win the tournament at his alma mater.
“When Lefty was coaching, the rules were different,” Williams said. “It was so hard to make the tournament. … Things have never worked out quite right. This year, they did.”
Perfect when it mattered
8Entering the 1989 NCAA tournament final, Michigan’s Rumeal Robinson was shooting 64.2% from the free throw line, problematic for a lead guard.
For example, earlier in the season, Robinson went 0 for 2 in the waning seconds of a tense loss to Wisconsin. But on the grandest stage at Seattle’s Kingdome, he made 9 of 10 against Seton Hall, including two with 3 seconds remaining in overtime, to give Michigan an 80-79 victory.
The storylines here were abundant.
Venerable official John Clougherty’s foul call on Seton Hall’s Gerald Greene for bumping Robinson as he drove to the basket has been long debated; Michigan’s Glen Rice scored 31 points and a record 184 for the tournament’s six games; John Morton scored 35 points, most ever by a player from the losing team in the final.
And there was Steve Fisher, promoted to interim head coach just prior to the postseason after Wolverines athletic director Bo Schembechler learned that Michigan coach Bill Frieder intended to take the Arizona State job. The championship earned Fisher the position full time, and two years later he signed the Fab Five.
7. Wildcats squared
7No team had ever defeated three No. 1 regional seeds in an NCAA tournament. No team that finished fifth in its conference had ever won the national championship.
Until Arizona in 1997.
And those three No. 1 seeds Lute Olson’s Wildcats dismissed were North Carolina, Kansas and Kentucky, the sport’s three winningest programs. A No. 4 seed after finishing fifth in the Pac-10, Arizona defeated the other Wildcats, reigning NCAA champ Kentucky, 84-79 in overtime in a compelling title game.
The contest teemed with future NBA staples such as Kentucky’s Nazr Mohammed and Jamaal Magloire, and Arizona’s Mike Bibby and Jason Terry. But the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player was Miles Simon, who scored 30 points, about twice his career average.
The Orlando Magic selected Simon in the second round of the 1998 draft, but his NBA career lasted a scant five games. He scored 2 points and now works for the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant coach.
Rock, Chalk, Jayhawk
6The only Final Four to showcase all four No. 1 regional seeds produced a classic title game in 2008 at San Antonio’s Alamodome.
Mario Chalmers’ 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining in regulation capped an unprecedented comeback, forced overtime and is the indelible image from Kansas’ 75-68 victory over Derrick Rose and Memphis.
The Jayhawks overcame a 9-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation thanks in large measure to the Tigers’ poor foul shooting. Ranked 329th nationally in free throw accuracy, the Tigers went 1 of 5 from the line in the final 75 seconds.
“I had an open look,” Chalmers said of his XXL 3-pointer. “I had a person in my face. It was just a lucky shot.”
His accuracy beyond the arc that season, 46.8%, suggests otherwise.
Blue bayou
5The parallels were downright eerie. A taut NCAA final in New Orleans matching No. 1 seeds with a uniquely bizarre finish.
Oh, and the same champion: Dean Smith’s North Carolina Tar Heels.
UNC had toppled Georgetown for the 1982 title in New Orleans, the verdict essentially sealed when Hoyas guard Fred Brown, without a teammate in sight, threw a short pass directly to Tar Heels All-American James Worthy.
Eleven years later, North Carolina met Michigan in the second championship game between No. 1 seeds. Neither team led by more than four until the final minute, and with 11 seconds remaining and the Heels ahead by two, Chris Webber, the Fab Five’s centerpiece, called a timeout that the Wolverines didn’t have.
Donald Williams made four free throws in the closing seconds as UNC prevailed 77-71. The Tar Heels defeated Kansas, coached by Smith protégé Roy Williams, in the Final Four semis, and Donald Williams was superb in both contests.
He made a combined 10 of 14 from beyond the arc and 10 of 10 from the line, the best shooting by a Final Four Most Outstanding Player ever.
Vocabulary quiz
4The three last-second free throws oozed tension. The contested, right-corner 3-pointer moments earlier, the embodiment of clutch, was as spontaneous as the foul shots were prolonged.
Kyle Guy scored those 6 points within seven seconds to rescue Virginia against Auburn in last season’s semifinals, his final free throw giving the Cavaliers a 63-62 victory. This on the heels of a 14-0 Tigers binge that erased a 57-47 deficit.
Guy, Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter teamed for 50 UVA points, while Mamadi Diakite blocked five shots. Freshman Kihei Clark contributed 36 turnover-free minutes.
And let’s not forget Samir Doughty, the Auburn guard whose foul sent Guy to the line with .6 seconds remaining. He gracefully answered every media inquiry regarding the fateful sequence.
“Terrific,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said of Guy’s late scoring spree. “Sorry, that wasn’t a strong enough word. Amazing, spectacular, is that — I don’t have many more. I didn’t graduate from UVA, so my vocab is a little limited.”
Foiling perfection
3Shortly after Duke lost the 1991 ACC tournament final to North Carolina, by 22 points no less, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski offered a strong message to his players.
“We’re going to win the national championship,” he said on the bus ride home from Charlotte, N.C.
Duke had won the ACC regular season and reached three consecutive Final Fours. But there was the small matter of reigning NCAA champ Nevada-Las Vegas.
Jerry Tarkanian’s Rebels were undefeated. Moreover, they had punished the Devils 103-73 in the 1990 NCAA final, the most lopsided title game ever.
Sure enough, the programs collided again in the ’91 Final Four semis in Indianapolis, with many of the same principals: UNLV’s Anderson Hunt and Larry Johnson; Duke’s Christian Laettner and Bobby Hurley.
With 23 lead changes and 17 ties, the rematch was riveting. Hunt scored 29, Laettner 28, and with the Rebels up six late, Hurley made a cold-blooded 3-pointer to kickstart a closing 8-0 run.
Duke 79, UNLV 77.
Two nights later, Duke beat Kansas for its first national title. Nearly three decades later, Indiana in 1976 remains college basketball’s most recent undefeated champion.
“I’m not sure,” Krzyzewski said after the UNLV conquest, “that we could beat them again.”
The power of love
2The ending was as ironic as it was dramatic.
A No. 6 regional seed lucky to survive Pepperdine and UNLV early in the 1983 tournament, N.C. State was a decided underdog against Akeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler and No. 1 Houston in the national championship game.
But led by Thurl Bailey, the Wolfpack led by 8 at intermission, survived Houston’s 17-2 run to open the second and held for the last shot with the score knotted at 52.
Twice the Cougars almost swiped careless passes, and with the clock about to expire, Dereck Whittenburg’s heave from about 30 feet was harmlessly short, until, in one motion, Lorenzo Charles snatched the ball in mid-air and dunked it home.
Houston, aka Phi Slama Jama, the team that feasted on dunks, lost on a dunk. The Wolfpack’s title echoes still.
“They taught me what love means,” Valvano said of his players at a 10-year reunion, two months before his death from cancer. “When you have a goal, when you have a dream and when you have a belief, and you throw in that concept of never stop believing and loving each other, you can accomplish miracles.”
Best for last
1UVA couldn’t lose now. Not after great escapes of Purdue and Auburn. Not with the ultimate redemption at hand. This was fated, right?
On second thought …
When Texas Tech’s Norense Odiase made two free throws with 22 seconds remaining in regulation, Virginia trailed last April’s NCAA final 68-65. The Cavaliers’ previous two possessions were empty, and the Red Raiders led the nation in defensive efficiency.
Undeterred since its 2018 tournament loss to UMBC, Virginia didn’t blink. Hunter tied matters with a right-corner 3-pointer, Braxton Key blocked a potential game-winning shot and Hunter put the Cavaliers ahead for good with another 3 in overtime.
Confetti and tears rained as UVA celebrated its 85-77 victory in Minneapolis.
Hunter scored a career-high 27 points and made 7 of 8 from the field after halftime. Guy (24 points) was voted the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.
Bennett used a favorite Biblical reference when speaking to his players at the Final Four, urging them to bring five loaves and two fish to the fight.
“It will be enough,” he said, “for the masses.”
Indeed, it was.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.