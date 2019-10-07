Winner

Richmond Lager, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

2408-2410 Ownby Lane, Richmond                             

hardywood.com

Few things say Richmond like a lager – especially one with such a high constitution of Virginia-grown hops and barley. Unfiltered, with subtle citrus notes on the finish, the award-winning beer is Richmond’s favorite way to unwind after a long day of work or play.

First Runner Up

Falcon Smash, Triple Crossing

Second Runner Up

Choosy Mother, Isley Brewing Co.

