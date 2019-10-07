Winner
Richmond Lager, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
2408-2410 Ownby Lane, Richmond
Few things say Richmond like a lager – especially one with such a high constitution of Virginia-grown hops and barley. Unfiltered, with subtle citrus notes on the finish, the award-winning beer is Richmond’s favorite way to unwind after a long day of work or play.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.