The Cameron K. Gallagher (CKG) Foundation is dedicated to elevating and celebrating teen mental health. Recognizing a shortage of positive, supportive, open, hopeful conversations about mental health and wellness, CKG Foundation seeks to end the stigma and to prioritize mental health. The group raises awareness and provides education with tools that help.
The CKG Foundation began on March 16, 2014 when Cameron Gallagher, who suffered with anxiety and depression, died due to an undiagnosed heart condition after completing a half marathon. Cameron faced the effects of stigma and was driven to help others find the courage to speak up about mental health. She designed the SpeakUp5k, held each September, to celebrate and elevate mental health.
