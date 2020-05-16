The Cameron K. Gallagher (CKG) Foundation is dedicated to elevating and celebrating teen mental health. Recognizing a shortage of positive, supportive, open, hopeful conversations about mental health and wellness, CKG Foundation seeks to end the stigma and to prioritize mental health. The group raises awareness and provides education with tools that help.

The CKG Foundation began on March 16, 2014 when Cameron Gallagher, who suffered with anxiety and depression, died due to an undiagnosed heart condition after completing a half marathon. Cameron faced the effects of stigma and was driven to help others find the courage to speak up about mental health. She designed the SpeakUp5k, held each September, to celebrate and elevate mental health.

804-528-5000

www.ckgfoundation.org

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email