The Developmental Follow Up Program of Virginia

We are an educational non-profit with over 20 years experience working with families whose children, ages birth-5 years, are at risk of developmental delays due to a condition from birth such as prematurity or need for a stay in the newborn intensive care unit. We connect families with community resources, teach them how to recognize potential problems, and play appropriately with their children to attain the best possible outcomes for their families. We partner with Early Intervention Programs and pediatric practices throughout the community to ensure whole child and family care.
To learn more about our program or to find out how you can support our work, please call or visit our website.
Susan G. Brown, MD
Director
804-814-2484
