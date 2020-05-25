During the pandemic, The Doorways has remained fully operational serving the critical needs of hundreds of families who depend on the generosity of others to access life-saving and specialty medical care in our community. Whether it’s a patient undergoing treatment for a bone marrow transplant or a young family whose premature infant is in the NICU, The Doorways’

117-room medical lodging facility annually provides a home away from home for nearly 10,000 children and adults who are in the midst of a medical crisis. To learn more or to lend your support, please visit our website.

Stacy Brinkley

President and CEO

www.thedoorways.org

