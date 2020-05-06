The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond (DSAGR) was established in 1983 by a dedicated group of people who sought to improve the lives of those affected by Down syndrome in the Greater Richmond area. DSAGR has grown enormously in its 37 years, from a small, informal group, to serving over 650 families with children with Down syndrome and an additional 9,200 persons associated as extended family members and community partners such as local businesses, non-profits, and 11 hospitals. DSAGR provides 21 programs and other services to an extensive area of Central Virginia, including 52 counties and 16 cities.
During the COVID-19 crisis the challenges of families trying to provide educational services to their children with Down syndrome have been immense. DSAGR continues, through virtual programming, to provide:
• Learning and social opportunities for adults and teens with DS to prevent feelings of isolation and loss of routine
• Educational tips and ideas for parents to help engage their child during the long days at home
• Behavioral strategies to help parents with managing the disruption in their child’s daily routine
• IEP support to ensure that children with Down syndrome have the tools and services they need to prevent regression of skills due to schools being closed
Managing work, homeschooling, and social time is difficult, especially for families who have children with disabilities. DSAGR is proud to continue to be an organization that can meet our families where they are and provide the support they need; especially during COVID-19.
Terri Lancaster
Executive Director
804-447-4713
