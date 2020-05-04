Football reacts to shula’s death
“Coach Shula — you will truly be missed! You embody the definition of ‘greatness.’ You brought that winning attitude with you every day and made everyone around you better.” — former Dolphins quarterback
“He was a source of inspiration to me every time I was around him.” — Dolphins owner
“He was an inspiration to us all for his faith and love of family and community. He is remembered as a great leader who shaped many lives by his example. He left us still undefeated!” — the Shula family in a statement.
“We lost someone who cannot be replaced, who cannot be equaled, and who personified everything that is right not only about our sport, but about the way we all should conduct ourselves.” — former Dolphins quarterback
“Don was not just an iconic figure in the history of our game. He was an American institution who always represented the highest levels of character, leadership and integrity. Being in his presence was always a special opportunity to rub shoulders with true greatness.” — Dallas Cowboys owner
“Coach Shula is on the Mount Rushmore of NFL head coaches, and his coaching career impacted so many people on and off the field.” — Pittsburgh Steelers president
“Any time I got to spend with him was always the best part of my day.” — former Dolphins coach
“Don Shula is a legend who had an incredible impact on the game of football. He was an innovator who competed for championships over several eras of professional football.” — Dolphins coach
“The guy had me fooled. He was such a strong personality and figure, you take for granted he’s always going to be there. I just assumed in 10 years we’d be celebrating his 100th birthday if the rest of us were lucky enough to live that long.” — former Dolphins fullback
“Coach Shula was a man who truly loved the game, and I have often been moved by the deep respect and affection he was always afforded by the men who played for him.” — Pro Football Hall of Fame president
“Coach Shula and the Shula family have been part of our lives for over 62 years. The memories we created together, including our Miami Dolphins Super Bowl championships and the 1972 undefeated season, are some of life’s greatest moments.” — former Dolphins offensive coordinator
“Don Shula was so much more than just the greatest coach in NFL history. More importantly, he possessed so many qualities that only the very best among us attain: unparalleled leadership, dignity, class, honesty and integrity.” —
“Coach Shula was the rare man who exemplified true greatness in every aspect of his life. He will be so missed by so many, but his legacy of character and excellence will endure.” — Dolphins president
“Best coach on earth, best coach in heaven.” — former Dolphins receiver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.