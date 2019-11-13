The sun is a star — a hot ball of glowing gases — in the center of our solar system. Its gravity holds the entire solar system together, keeping everything in its orbit. The sun is by far the largest object in the solar system, making up 99.8% of its mass. Without the sun’s energy, there would be no life on Earth.
Anatomy
Internal structure
Core: This is the central region of the sun where nuclear reactions consume hydrogen to form helium.
Radiative zone: This zone extends from the core to the convection zone. In this zone, energy from the core is carried outward by photons before being absorbed by gas molecules.
Convection zone: This is the outermost layer of the sun’s interior. In this zone, energy moves toward the surface through convection currents of heated and cooled gas.
Solar atmosphere
Photosphere: The sun does not have a solid surface. The visible layer is called the photosphere. This is where the sun’s energy is released as light.
Chromosphere: As hydrogen burns off, the chromosphere emits a reddish glow that can be seen only during a total solar eclipse.
Transition region: This is a thin, irregular layer of the sun’s atmosphere that separates the chromosphere from the corona.
Corona: This is the sun’s outer atmosphere. It appears as white plumes of ionized gas that flow outward into space.
Thickness of the Sun’s layers
Core
86,000 miles
Radiative zone
233,000 miles
Convection Zone
124,000 miles
Photosphere
250 miles
Chromosphere
1,050 miles
Transition Zone
60 miles
Corona
18 million miles*
Rotation
The sun rotates, but it moves at a much slower pace than the Earth. Since the sun is a ball of gas with no solid form, different regions rotate at different rates. At the equator, the sun spins once about every 25 days, but at its poles it rotates once about every 35 days.
Distance from Earth
93 million miles
(1 astronomical unit)
It takes light from the sun about 8 minutes to reach Earth.
Less than
5%
of the stars in the Milky Way are brighter or more massive than the sun.
Impact
Interactions between the sun and Earth drive the seasons, ocean currents, weather, climate, radiation belts and auroras.
The sun
Diameter 864,337.2 miles
Star type Yellow dwarf
Surface temperature 10,000 F
Composition Hydrogen, helium
Earth
Diameter 7,917.6 miles (109.2 times smaller than the sun)
If the sun were as tall as a typical front door, Earth would be the size of a nickel.
Temperature
Photosphere 10,000 F
Corona 2-5 million F
Convective zone 3.5 million F - 10,000 F
Radiative zone 3.5 million F
Core 27 million F
Chromosphere 10,000 F - 36,000 F
Energy — The sun generates its energy by nuclear fusion of hydrogen into helium. It sends different kinds of energy to Earth: infrared radiation, visible light and ultraviolet light. Infrared waves have less energy, while ultraviolet waves have more energy.
Solar activity
The electric currents in the sun generate powerful magnetic fields that extend out into space. These forces are constantly moving, which creates what is known as solar activity. This includes phenomena such as sunspots, solar flares, coronal mass ejections (CME), prominences and solar wind.
Solar cycle
The sun doesn’t behave the same way all the time. It goes through cycles of high and low activity that repeat approximately every 11 years. A solar minimum refers to a period of several Earth years when the sun’s activity is lowest. During the solar maximum, activity on the sun and the effects of space weather on Earth are high.
