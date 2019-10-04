CarMax has started to air its first television commercials created by The Martin Agency since the automotive retailer hired the Richmond-based ad shop earlier this year.
The theme for the ad campaign reflects CarMax's heritage as the retailer which changed the used-car buying process more than 25 years ago. The tag line: “The Way It Should Be.”
The two commercials, called “Stickers” and “Because You Matter,” feature various scenarios that the agency said are relatable and demonstrate how CarMax injects humanity into the car buying process.
For instance, the 60-second "Stickers" commercial features how people put bumper stickers on their cars to express themselves.
"If there is going to be a sticker on your car, it has to mean something," the voice on the ad says, as the video shows a variety of bumper stickers on vehicles including those for places to visit (Virginia is for Lovers sticker is featured), for colleges (James Madison University's sticker is shown) or for being part of a movement or having an opinion.
"We make sure this means something," the voice says as a CarMax sticker is placed on the rear bumper of a vehicle. "That we have done everything - and we mean everything - to make your shopping, test driving and car buying experience the way it should be."
Anne Marie Hite, The Martin Agency's senior vice president and group creative director, said the agency's hope in creating the commercials was to "provoke a compelling cultural conversation out in the world."
"By leaning into moments of humanness that reflect real experiences, we’ve created a cross-section of impact and emotion from empathy to humor,” Hite said.
“CarMax’s founding principle is integrity, and this campaign demonstrates to the customer what we stand for," Laura Donahue, vice president marketing services at CarMax, said in a statement.
Goochland County-based CarMax selected The Martin Agency for the chain’s advertising agency of record after a four-month review.
CarMax has more than 200 auto stores nationwide, including two in the Richmond region.
