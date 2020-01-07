The universe is a vast expanse of space which contains all of the galaxies, stars and planets. Its exact size is unknown, but scientists believe it is expanding outward. Our galaxy, the Milky Way, is just one of at least 100 billion in the universe, each having millions or billions of stars of its own.
The Milky Way
The Milky Way Galaxy is classified as a SBc barred spiral galaxy with a small central bulge, well defined spiral arms and a bar of stars in the center. It is about 100,000 light-years across. (A light-year is roughly 5.8 trillion miles.)
Our sun is one of at least 100 billion stars in the Milky Way. The stars are arranged in a pinwheel pattern with four major arms. Most of the stars in our galaxy are thought to host their own families of planets. Thousands of these exoplanets have been discovered so far, with thousands more detected and awaiting confirmation.
All the stars in the Milky Way orbit Sagittarius A*, a supermassive black hole at the galaxy’s center. This is estimated to be 4 million times as massive as our sun.
Our galaxy, like our solar system, is in constant motion. It moves along a galactic orbit at an average speed of about 514,000 mph.
We call our galaxy the Milky Way because it appeared to ancient observers to be a milky band of light stretching across the dark sky.
Milky Way Galaxy
Type: Barred spiral
Diameter: 100,000 light years
Number of stars: 100 billion to 400 billion
Group: Local Group
This model of the Milky Way shows how the Perseus and Scutum-Centaurus arms are believed to be more prominent and packed with stars than the Sagittarius and Outer arms.
Our solar system is located roughly 28,000 light years away from the galactic center of the Milky Way. It lies on the inner edge of one of the spiral-shaped arms of gas and dust particles called the Orion Spur.
The Local Group
Some galaxies occur alone or in pairs, but they are more often parts of larger groups or clusters.
The Milky Way is part of the Local Group, a neighborhood that is about 10 million light years across, consisting of more than 30 galaxies that are gravitationally bound to each other.
Aside from our galaxy, the most massive one in this group is Andromeda. Andromeda is the closest large galaxy to the Milky Way and is bright enough to be visible to the naked eye in the Northern Hemisphere. Andromeda appears to be on course to collide with the Milky Way in about 4 billion years. When two galaxies collide, gases flow toward the galactic center, which can trigger phenomena like rapid star formation.
The Local Group is only one of many clusters of galaxies.
Types of galaxies
A 2016 study estimated that the observable universe contains 2 trillion galaxies, which come in many different shapes and sizes. A galaxy is a collection of gas, dust, stars, planets, and other bodies, all held together by gravity. Nearly all large galaxies are thought to contain supermassive black holes at their centers. In 1926, astronomer Edwin Hubble proposed a way to classify galaxies, grouping them into four main types: elliptical, spiral, barred spiral, and irregular. While some galaxies are complex and others are simple, each galaxy contains the same elements, but with different configurations.
Elliptical
Elliptical galaxies are recognized by their spherical shape and lack of bulge at the center. Even without a bulge, these galaxies are still brighter in the center and become less bright toward the outer edges.
Elliptical galaxies range from nearly circular to elongated. Some have a cigar-like appearance. These galaxies have little activity and contain mostly older stars. They also have little dust or other interstellar matter.
Spiral
A spiral galaxy has a disk, a bulge and a halo. The center bulge contains old stars and lacks dust and gas. The circular shape composes the disk. The arms of a spiral galaxy are where new stars form. The halo is a spherical collection of old stars and clusters that are found in the outer edge of the galaxy.
Spiral galaxies are the most common, comprising of about 77% of all known galaxies.
Barred spiral
Barred spiral galaxies have the same features as spiral galaxies, but they also have a bar of bright stars along the center of the bulge that extend into the disk. The bulge has very little activity and contains mostly older, red stars. The bar and arms have a lot of activity including star formation. The Milky Way is classified as an SBc, which has the longest bar.
When a spiral or barred spiral galaxy has no arms, it is called lenticular.
Irregular
Irregular galaxies don’t have a distinct shape or noticeable symmetry, often because they are influenced by the gravity of other close galaxies. These galaxies are commonly full of gas and dust, which makes them ideal for forming new stars. Irregular galaxies usually have no obvious central bulge, but some may show a trace of spiral galaxy arms. Others are completely random in nature.
Approximately 20% of known galaxies are classified as irregular.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.