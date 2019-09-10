She was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean; the first woman to make a solo, nonstop flight across the U.S.; and the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to California. She not only set numerous flying records, but also fought for the advancement of women in aviation. Amelia Earhart was a celebrated American aviator from the early 20th century. But during her flight to circumnavigate the globe in 1937, Earhart mysteriously disappeared.
The life of Amelia Earhart
July 24, 1897 — Born in Atchison, Kan.
1918 — Volunteered as a nurse’s aide for the Red Cross. She came to know many wounded pilots from World War I and developed an admiration for aviators.
1919 — Enrolled at Columbia University in New York as a pre-med student.
1920 — Left Columbia to live with her parents in California.
December 28, 1920 — Rode in an airplane for the first time with WWI pilot Frank Hawks.
January 3, 1921 — Started flying lessons.
July 1921 — Bought her first plane — a yellow, secondhand Kinner Airster she nicknamed “the Canary.”
October 22, 1922 — Became the first woman to fly solo above 14,000 feet.
May 15, 1923 — Became the 16th woman to be issued a pilot’s license by The Federation Aeronautique.
June 18, 1928 — Became the first female passenger to fly across the Atlantic Ocean.
1928 — Became an international celebrity. She wrote about the flight across the Atlantic in the book “20 Hrs. 40 Min.”
1929 — Helped form the Ninety-Nines, an international organization for the advancement of female pilots.
1931 — Married her publisher George Putnum.
1932 — Became the first woman (and second person) to fly solo across the Atlantic.
1932 — Became the first woman to make a solo, nonstop flight across the U.S.
1935 — Became the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to the U.S. mainland.
May 21, 1937 — Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan took off from California on an eastbound flight to circumnavigate the globe.
July 2, 1937 —Earhart and Noonan vanished over the Pacific Ocean.
July 18, 1937 — The Navy concluded Earhart and Noonan died after crashing into the ocean.
Flight around the world
In 1937, Earhart, along with Fred Noonan as her navigator, set out to circumnavigate the globe. They began their 29,000-mile journey on May 21, 1937. This was Earhart’s second attempt to become the first pilot to fly around the world.
Earhart and Noonan departed from Oakland, Calif. on an eastbound flight in a twin-engine Lockheed 10-E Electra. They flew to Miami, then to South America, across the Atlantic to Africa, then east to India and Southeast Asia. On June 29, they reached Lae, New Guinea, and had 7,000 more miles to go before returning to California.
Disappearance
On July 2, Earhart and Noonan headed for Howland Island. The flight was expected to be difficult because the 1.5-mile atoll would be hard to locate. Earhart was in radio contact with the Itasca, a U.S. Coast Guard vessel stationed off the island.
After hours of flight, the Itasca picked up this message from Earhart at 7:42 am: “We must be on you, but we cannot see you. Fuel is running low. Been unable to reach you by radio. We are flying at 1,000 feet.” The ship replied but there was no indication Earhart heard the message. At 8:43 am, Itasca received its last transmission from Earhart: “We are running north and south.” The ship released its oil burners in an attempt to signal the flyers to no avail.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt authorized an extensive search for the pair, but they were never found. On July 18, 1937, Earhart and Noonan were declared lost at sea.
What happened?
The mysterious disappearance captured the public’s attention and generated numerous theories. The official position from the U.S. government is that Earhart and Noonan ran out of fuel and crashed into the Pacific Ocean. Several expeditions have attempted to locate the wreckage, but none have been successful.
Some people believe Earhart and Noonan crashed on a different island after failing to locate Howland. The International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery believe Earhart — and possibly Noonan — may have survived for days or weeks on what is now Nikumaroro island. TIGHAR expeditions to the island have turned up artifacts in support of this hypothesis.
Another theory is that Earhart and Noonan were captured and executed by the Japanese. Others believe the pair served as spies for the Roosevelt administration and assumed new identities upon returning to the U.S.
Today, Earhart and Noonan’s disappearance remains one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of the 20th century.
