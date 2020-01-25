The past week at the General Assembly

Sen. Jen Kiggins, R-VA Beach, ran into her predicessor, former senator Frank Wagner, right, in a hallway inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A variety of bills were being considered by multiple committees in the Capitol after the floor sessions of the House and Senate.
