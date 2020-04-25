The Salvation Army began serving those in need in Central Virginia in 1885. Since then, programs have expanded as the needs of the community evolved. Most recently, a COVID-19 shelter for high-risk individuals experiencing homelessness opened. The Salvation Army helps individuals overcome poverty, economic hardships, and addiction through a range of social services. The Salvation Army is dedicated to doing the most good by providing food for the hungry, emergency shelter, after school programming, relief for disaster survivors, rent and utility assistance, skills training, and a Christmas assistance program to those in need.

Major Donald Dohmann, Area Commander

804-225-7470

www.salvationarmycentralva.org

