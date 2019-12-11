History
As early as 1783, before George Washington was even president, there were plans in the works for creating a statue to honor him. But federal money was tight, so when he became president, Washington scrapped the plans. After he died in 1799, Congress considered a new memorial but failed to act on it.
This led to the formation of a private organization called the Washington National Monument Society in 1833. The group raised money and solicited designs for a large homage to America’s first president.
Design and construction
In 1836, the Washington National Monument Society announced a design competition for the monument. The winner, Robert Mills, was an architect who had designed an earlier Washington Monument in Baltimore and the Monumental Church, which stands at 1224 E. Broad St. in Richmond. He went on to design the General Post Office building,the Old Patent Office and the Treasury Building in the District of Columbia.
Mills’ design for the Washington Monument in D.C. featured a 600-foot-tall obelisk. His original design also included a temple and statues that were eventually scrapped. Construction began on July 4, 1848. But six years later when the structure was just over 150 feet, the funding ran out. The work came to a standstill through the Civil War.
In 1876, driven by the 100th anniversary of America’s founding, President Ulysses S. Grant authorized funding to finish the monument. The height was scaled back to 555 feet — 10 times the width of the base. On Dec. 6, 1884, workers placed a 9-inch aluminum pyramid atop the white marble tower, completing the construction.
The total cost to build the monument was $1,187,710. Adjusting for inflation, that would equal more than $30 million today.
Different colors on the monument
One result of the halt in construction for more than two decades was a variation in the color.
In 1876, the U.S. government took over and completed the upper two-thirds of the structure, but by that time, the original quarry in Baltimore that supplied the stone had shut down. Thomas L. Casey, the new chief engineer, had rock shipped down from Massachusetts. After placing only a few layers, it was clear this stone was a different color and poorer quality than the original. So instead, the builders brought in stone from another Baltimore quarry, which was used to finish the structure.
At first, the two sections closely resembled each other. But over time, wind, rain and erosion have caused the marble to weather differently, making the sections have a difference in color. The result is that the monument is nearly white on the bottom and tan on the top with a thin line of light brown in the middle.
What’s inside the monument?
On the ground floor lobby, there is a statue of George Washington. An elevator provides access to the top floor — the 500-foot observation deck at the base of the pyramid. Stairs also connect the ground floor to the observation deck, but they are closed to the public. A small museum is located on the 490-foot level.
The interior walls are lined with 193 commemorative stones from individuals, groups, cities, states and countries to honor America’s first president.
Construction timeline
Sept. 26, 1833: The Washington National Monument Society is founded by Chief Justice John Marshall.
1835: The society appoints bond agents to collect money from the public for construction of a monument to George Washington.
Nov. 18, 1845: The society selects a design by Robert Mills.
Jan. 31, 1848: Congress authorizes the society to build on public grounds or a reservation in Washington, D.C.
April 11, 1848: Due to funding shortfalls, Mills modifies his original design.
July 4, 1848: The cornerstone is laid.
Fall 1854: The monument stands at 152 feet tall, and the society has exhausted all funding for the project.
1861: A presidential order is issued to use the grounds for cattle belonging to the government during the Civil War.
Aug. 2, 1876: Congress appropriates $2 million in federal money to complete the construction contingent upon the transfer of ownership from the society to the federal government.
July 1, 1878: Thomas Lincoln Casey is appointed as the engineer in charge of the monument.
February 1880: Contractors begin installation of the staircase and elevator frames.
May 28, 1880: The strengthening of the foundation is completed.
Aug. 7, 1880: A second cornerstone is set at the 150-foot level, marking the resumption of construction of the shaft.
1881: An additional 76 feet is added, bringing the monument to 250 feet.
1882: The structure rises 90 feet , bringing it to 340 feet.
Dec. 6, 1884: The capstone and aluminum point are set in place, marking the completion of its construction.
Feb. 21, 1885: Dedication ceremonies are held for the monument.
June 26, 1886: Otis Brothers of New York City is contracted to convert the hoist into a passenger elevator.
Oct. 9, 1888: The monument opens to the public.
1930s: The monument undergoes its first major restoration.
1960s: The monument undergoes its second restoration.
1990s: The monument undergoes its third restoration.
2001: A new screening facility is added after the 9/11 attacks to raise security.
2011: A magnitude 5.8 quake damaged the monument and shook visitors in it.
2016-2019: The monument’s elevator is updated, and the old screening facility is replaced.
Height: 555 feet and 5 ⅛ inches tall
By law, no other building in D.C. can be taller than the Washington Monument.
Tallest: The Washington Monument was the tallest building in the world when it was completed. In 1889, it was surpassed by the Eiffel Tower. Today, the Washington Monument still holds the title of the world’s tallest stone structure and obelisk.
View: D.C., Maryland and Virginia are visible from the top of the monument.
Number of visitors per year: 800,000
Number of steps: 897
Number of stones: 36,000
Weight: 100,000 tons including the foundation
Movement: Because it is an all-stone structure, the monument cannot bend and move the way a steel skyscraper can.
Elevator: The ride on the steam elevator took 20 minutes. The modern elevator takes about 1 minute.
The base is 55 feet, 1.5 inches wide. The walls here are 15 feet thick.
If you go
What: The Washington Monument, 2 15th St. NW, Washington, D.C.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (except July 4 and Dec. 25)
Admission: Free
