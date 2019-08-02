Things to do After your Job Interview
Write a Thank You Note

Regardless of how well a job interview went or how interested you are in a particular employer, write a thank you note for every employer with whom you interviewed. A little courtesy means a lot when developing a network with prospective employers in your field.

Ask yourself these questions:

– Are you really interested in this job?

– How well does this job fit with my personal goals and life ambitions?

– What is the long-term value of this position in terms of developing my skills, experience and professional network?

In the event that you can accept or decline an offer:

Send a letter with a brief explanation of your decision and demonstrate your appreciation for the interview. Again, displaying professionalism and courtesy will help in developing a lasting impression on people with whom you will or might work in the future.

