Things to do After your Job Interview

Write a Thank You Note
Regardless of how well a job interview went or how interested you are in a particular employer, write a thank you note for every employer with whom you interviewed. A little courtesy means a lot when developing a network with prospective employers in your field.
Ask yourself these questions:
– Are you really interested in this job?
– How well does this job fit with my personal goals and life ambitions?
– What is the long-term value of this position in terms of developing my skills, experience and professional network?
In the event that you can accept or decline an offer:
Send a letter with a brief explanation of your decision and demonstrate your appreciation for the interview. Again, displaying professionalism and courtesy will help in developing a lasting impression on people with whom you will or might work in the future.
