On this date
1920 — Man o’ War wins the 1 ⅝-mile Lawrence Realization Stakes at Belmont Park by 100 lengths, the largest winning margin in modern racing history.
2010 — Andy Dalton becomes the winningest quarterback in TCU history, running for two TDs and throwing for another as the No. 6 Horned Frogs beat Oregon State 30-21. His 30th win moves him past former Washington Redskin “Slingin’ Sammy” Baugh, who had held the mark alone since the mid-1930s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.