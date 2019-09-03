On this date

1920 — Man o’ War wins the 1 ⅝-mile Lawrence Realization Stakes at Belmont Park by 100 lengths, the largest winning margin in modern racing history.

2010 — Andy Dalton becomes the winningest quarterback in TCU history, running for two TDs and throwing for another as the No. 6 Horned Frogs beat Oregon State 30-21. His 30th win moves him past former Washington Redskin “Slingin’ Sammy” Baugh, who had held the mark alone since the mid-1930s.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription