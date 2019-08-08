THIS WEEKEND’S TV

friday

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m. — Cup practice, NBCSN

5 — Cup qualifying, NBCSN

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m. — Midwest Regional, ESPN

1 p.m. — New England Regional, ESPN

3 — Northwest Regional, ESPN

5 — Great Lakes Regional, ESPN

7 — Mid-Atlantic Regional, ESPN

9 — West Regional, ESPN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m. — Oakland at Chicago White Sox, MLB

7 — Washington at N.Y. Mets, MASN

7 — L.A. Angels at Boston, MLB

7 — Houston at Baltimore, MASN2

YOUTH BASKETBALL

1 p.m. — Junior NBA: Boys international quarterfinal, FS1

2:30 — Junior NBA: Girls U.S. quarterfinal, FS1

7 — Junior NBA: Girls U.S. quarterfinal, FS1

8:30 — Junior NBA: Boys U.S. quarterfinal, FS1

WNBA

8 p.m. — Connecticut at Minnesota, CBSSN

10:30 — Chicago at Las Vegas, CBSSN

NFL PRESEASON

7:30 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, NFL

CANADIAN FOOTBALL

10 p.m. — Ottawa at Edmonton, ESPN2

Golf

10:30 a.m. — LPGA: Scottish Open, Golf

2 p.m. — PGA: Northern Trust, Golf

4 — U.S. Women’s Amateur, FS1

6 — Korn: Portland Open, Golf

SOCCER

3 p.m. — Premier: Norwich at Liverpool, NBCSN

10 — Mexican: UNAM at Tijuana, FS1

Tennis

Noon — ATP: Rogers Cup, ESPN2

12:30 p.m. — Rogers Cup, Tennis

6:30 — ATP: Rogers Cup, ESPN2

saturday

AUTO RACING

1 p.m. — Truck: Corrigan Oil 200, FS1

3 — Xfinity: B&L Transport 170, NBCSN

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m. — Midwest Regional, ESPN

1 p.m. — New England Regional, ESPN

3 — Northwest Regional, ESPN

5 — Great Lakes Regional, ESPN

7 — Mid-Atlantic Regional, ESPN

9 — West Regional, ESPN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Philadelphia at San Francisco, FS1

7 — Washington at N.Y. Mets, MASN

7 — Houston at Baltimore, MASN2

8:30 — Colorado at San Diego, FS1

10 — Tampa Bay at Seattle, MLB

WNBA

3 p.m. — Atlanta at Indiana, CBSSN

YOUTH BASKETBALL

Noon — Junior NBA: Boys U.S. semifinal, Fox

1:30 p.m. — Junior NBA: International final, Fox

3 — Junior NBA: Girls U.S. final, Fox

4:30 — Junior NBA: Boys U.S. final, Fox

BASKETBALL

8 p.m. — Big 3, CBSSN

NFL PRESEASON

9 p.m. — Dallas at San Francisco, NFL

Golf

9:30 a.m. — U.S. Women’s Amateur, FS1

9:30 — LPGA: Scottish Open, Golf

1 p.m. — PGA: Northern Trust, Golf

3 — PGA: Northern Trust, CBS

6 — Korn: Portland Open, Golf

HORSE RACING

5 p.m. — Breeder’s Cup Challenge Series: Fourstardave Handicap, NBC

MOTORCYCLING

4 p.m. — Motocross: Lucas Oil Pro 450 Moto 2 Unadilla National, NBC

MEN’S SOCCER

7:25 a.m. — Premier: Manchester City at West Ham, NBCSN

9:55 — Premier: Sheffield United at Bournemouth, NBCSN

12:30 p.m. — Premier: Aston Villa at Tottenham, NBC

5 — Friendly: Barcelona vs. Napoli, ESPN2

5:55 — Mexican: Juarez vs. Cruz, UNI

7:55 — Mexican: Necaxa at Tigres, UNI

WOMEN’S SOCCER

7 p.m. — NWSL: Chicago vs. Washington, NBCSW

Tennis

Noon — Rogers Cup, Tennis

3 p.m. — ATP: Rogers Cup, ESPN2

4 — USTA: Girls 16s final, Tennis

6 — Rogers Cup, Tennis

8 — ATP: Rogers Cup, ESPN2

sunday

AUTO RACING

3 p.m. — Cup: Consumers Energy 400, NBCSN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m. — L.A. Angels at Boston, TBS

1 — Washington at N.Y. Mets, MASN

1 — Houston at Baltimore, MASN2

7 — Philadelphia at San Francisco, ESPN

YOUTH BASEBALL

8 — Perfect Game All-American Classic, MLB

YOUTH BASKETBALL

3 p.m. — Junior NBA: Girls World Final, Fox

4:30 — Junior NBA: Boys World Final, Fox

WNBA

3 p.m. — Minnesota at Washington, NBCSW

6 — Connecticut at Las Vegas, ESPN2

ARENA FOOTBALL

8 p.m. — Arenabowl XXXII: Philadelphia at Albany, ESPN2

Golf

8:30 a.m. — LPGA: Scottish Open, Golf

Noon — PGA: Northern Trust, Golf

2 p.m. — PGA: Northern Trust, CBS

2 — U.S. Women’s Amateur, FS1

6 — Korn: Portland Open, Golf

PRO LACROSSE

7:30 p.m. — Archers vs. Atlas, NBCSN

SOCCER

8:55 a.m. — Premier: Arsenal at Newcastle, NBCSN

11:25 — Premier: Chelsea at Manchester United, NBCSN

12:30 p.m. — Mexican: America at Toluca, UNI

4 — MLS: New York City at Atlanta, ESPN

7:30 — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at DC United, FS1

10 — MLS: New York at Los Angeles FC, FS1

Tennis

1:30 p.m. — Tournaments TBD, Tennis

4 — ATP: Rogers Cup, ESPN2

5 — USTA: Girls 18s final, Tennis

7 — ATP: Western & Southern Open, Tennis

