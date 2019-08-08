THIS WEEKEND’S TV
friday
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m. — Cup practice, NBCSN
5 — Cup qualifying, NBCSN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m. — Midwest Regional, ESPN
1 p.m. — New England Regional, ESPN
3 — Northwest Regional, ESPN
5 — Great Lakes Regional, ESPN
7 — Mid-Atlantic Regional, ESPN
9 — West Regional, ESPN
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m. — Oakland at Chicago White Sox, MLB
7 — Washington at N.Y. Mets, MASN
7 — L.A. Angels at Boston, MLB
7 — Houston at Baltimore, MASN2
YOUTH BASKETBALL
1 p.m. — Junior NBA: Boys international quarterfinal, FS1
2:30 — Junior NBA: Girls U.S. quarterfinal, FS1
7 — Junior NBA: Girls U.S. quarterfinal, FS1
8:30 — Junior NBA: Boys U.S. quarterfinal, FS1
WNBA
8 p.m. — Connecticut at Minnesota, CBSSN
10:30 — Chicago at Las Vegas, CBSSN
NFL PRESEASON
7:30 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, NFL
CANADIAN FOOTBALL
10 p.m. — Ottawa at Edmonton, ESPN2
Golf
10:30 a.m. — LPGA: Scottish Open, Golf
2 p.m. — PGA: Northern Trust, Golf
4 — U.S. Women’s Amateur, FS1
6 — Korn: Portland Open, Golf
SOCCER
3 p.m. — Premier: Norwich at Liverpool, NBCSN
10 — Mexican: UNAM at Tijuana, FS1
Tennis
Noon — ATP: Rogers Cup, ESPN2
12:30 p.m. — Rogers Cup, Tennis
6:30 — ATP: Rogers Cup, ESPN2
saturday
AUTO RACING
1 p.m. — Truck: Corrigan Oil 200, FS1
3 — Xfinity: B&L Transport 170, NBCSN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m. — Midwest Regional, ESPN
1 p.m. — New England Regional, ESPN
3 — Northwest Regional, ESPN
5 — Great Lakes Regional, ESPN
7 — Mid-Atlantic Regional, ESPN
9 — West Regional, ESPN
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m. — Philadelphia at San Francisco, FS1
7 — Washington at N.Y. Mets, MASN
7 — Houston at Baltimore, MASN2
8:30 — Colorado at San Diego, FS1
10 — Tampa Bay at Seattle, MLB
WNBA
3 p.m. — Atlanta at Indiana, CBSSN
YOUTH BASKETBALL
Noon — Junior NBA: Boys U.S. semifinal, Fox
1:30 p.m. — Junior NBA: International final, Fox
3 — Junior NBA: Girls U.S. final, Fox
4:30 — Junior NBA: Boys U.S. final, Fox
BASKETBALL
8 p.m. — Big 3, CBSSN
NFL PRESEASON
9 p.m. — Dallas at San Francisco, NFL
Golf
9:30 a.m. — U.S. Women’s Amateur, FS1
9:30 — LPGA: Scottish Open, Golf
1 p.m. — PGA: Northern Trust, Golf
3 — PGA: Northern Trust, CBS
6 — Korn: Portland Open, Golf
HORSE RACING
5 p.m. — Breeder’s Cup Challenge Series: Fourstardave Handicap, NBC
MOTORCYCLING
4 p.m. — Motocross: Lucas Oil Pro 450 Moto 2 Unadilla National, NBC
MEN’S SOCCER
7:25 a.m. — Premier: Manchester City at West Ham, NBCSN
9:55 — Premier: Sheffield United at Bournemouth, NBCSN
12:30 p.m. — Premier: Aston Villa at Tottenham, NBC
5 — Friendly: Barcelona vs. Napoli, ESPN2
5:55 — Mexican: Juarez vs. Cruz, UNI
7:55 — Mexican: Necaxa at Tigres, UNI
WOMEN’S SOCCER
7 p.m. — NWSL: Chicago vs. Washington, NBCSW
Tennis
Noon — Rogers Cup, Tennis
3 p.m. — ATP: Rogers Cup, ESPN2
4 — USTA: Girls 16s final, Tennis
6 — Rogers Cup, Tennis
8 — ATP: Rogers Cup, ESPN2
sunday
AUTO RACING
3 p.m. — Cup: Consumers Energy 400, NBCSN
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m. — L.A. Angels at Boston, TBS
1 — Washington at N.Y. Mets, MASN
1 — Houston at Baltimore, MASN2
7 — Philadelphia at San Francisco, ESPN
YOUTH BASEBALL
8 — Perfect Game All-American Classic, MLB
YOUTH BASKETBALL
3 p.m. — Junior NBA: Girls World Final, Fox
4:30 — Junior NBA: Boys World Final, Fox
WNBA
3 p.m. — Minnesota at Washington, NBCSW
6 — Connecticut at Las Vegas, ESPN2
ARENA FOOTBALL
8 p.m. — Arenabowl XXXII: Philadelphia at Albany, ESPN2
Golf
8:30 a.m. — LPGA: Scottish Open, Golf
Noon — PGA: Northern Trust, Golf
2 p.m. — PGA: Northern Trust, CBS
2 — U.S. Women’s Amateur, FS1
6 — Korn: Portland Open, Golf
PRO LACROSSE
7:30 p.m. — Archers vs. Atlas, NBCSN
SOCCER
8:55 a.m. — Premier: Arsenal at Newcastle, NBCSN
11:25 — Premier: Chelsea at Manchester United, NBCSN
12:30 p.m. — Mexican: America at Toluca, UNI
4 — MLS: New York City at Atlanta, ESPN
7:30 — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at DC United, FS1
10 — MLS: New York at Los Angeles FC, FS1
Tennis
1:30 p.m. — Tournaments TBD, Tennis
4 — ATP: Rogers Cup, ESPN2
5 — USTA: Girls 18s final, Tennis
7 — ATP: Western & Southern Open, Tennis
