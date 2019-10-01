Thousands of Catalans mark banned vote
Thousands of supporters of the secession of Catalonia from the rest of Spain marched in Barcelona on Tuesday to mark two years since a banned independence referendum that shook Spanish politics. More rallies were held in towns across northeastern region of 7.5 million people, where separatist sentiment has been on the rise for nearly a decade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.