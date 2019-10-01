Thousands of Catalans mark banned vote

Thousands of supporters of the secession of Catalonia from the rest of Spain marched in Barcelona on Tuesday to mark two years since a banned independence referendum that shook Spanish politics. More rallies were held in towns across northeastern region of 7.5 million people, where separatist sentiment has been on the rise for nearly a decade.

