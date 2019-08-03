Threat prompts school to remove Trump painting
A threat prompted Tennessee school officials to remove a piece of student art depicting President Donald Trump and the Statue of Liberty. The painting, which had been at Southwind High School near Memphis since 2016, showed Trump with his mouth covered by brush strokes and the Statue of Liberty covering her face. The threatening call came on Friday.
