1. Oakland goes for third straight win: The Raiders are unexpectedly on a two-game winning streak after opening the year 1-2. But their third win won’t come easy Sunday. Oakland faces off with a 5-1 Green Bay squad that eked out a win last week against Detroit. The Raiders will need every win they can get to keep the AFC West race close.
2. Bills on road to the playoffs: Buffalo boasts a surprising 4-1 record, and while it’s unlikely it will unseat New England for the AFC East title, it might have an inside track to a wild card berth. And the road there starts this week against winless Miami. Over the next six games, Buffalo plays Miami twice, and its other four opponents (Philadelphia, Washington, Cleveland and Denver) are a combined 8-17, with Philadelphia accounting for three of the wins. A good run could be pivotal for the Bills making the playoffs for just the second time since 1999.
3. Will Barkley be back? Giants running back Saquon Barkley (right) says that his ankle is healed and he’s ready to play after sitting out three weeks, and the Giants could use their star back to take some pressure off rookie QB Daniel Jones against Arizona.
