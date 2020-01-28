Sample some of the region’s best restaurants at the RTD’s spring Taste of Richmond, which has a new location and time.
Taste of Richmond will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 3, in the grand ballroom of the Hilton Short Pump, 12042 W. Broad St. There is ample free parking.
Your All-Access Tasting Pass gets you unlimited samples of dozens of restaurants’ most popular dishes, like smoked shrimp cocktail and flank steak with horseradish mashed potatoes. Your ticket also includes two drink selections for beer or wine. Vendors selling food, clothing and more will also be at the event.
Now in its fifth year, Taste of Richmond is an indoor food festival organized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch that features dozens of Richmond’s diverse and celebrated restaurants. The event previously has been held in downtown Richmond; this spring, it moves to Short Pump.
Tickets, normally $75, are on sale now. But for a limited time, get $10 off by entering code “TASTE10” when you purchase tickets at Richmond.com/taste.
Local favorites The Salty Pig, Texas de Brazil and many others will show off favorite dishes at Taste of Richmond, but spots remain available for restaurants interested in participating in this unique regional food event. Restaurants can register at Richmond.com/taste-restaurant.
If you’re a vendor interested in selling products at Taste of Richmond, register at Richmond.com/taste-vendor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.