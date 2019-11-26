For the past eight years, the Richmond Times-Dispatch has been marking great community efforts with our annual series called Making a Difference. Now, it’s time to nominate the next year’s class of difference makers.
Do you know an unsung hero in central Virginia? A friend or neighbor whose good deeds benefit the region? Or a colleague doing extraordinary work?
Send your nominations by email by Friday to Executive Editor Paige Mudd at pmudd@timesdispatch.com.
Entries should include a brief description of the good deeds, as well as contact information for you and your nominee. Please label entries with the phrase “Making a Difference” in the subject line of your email.
We will publish the series beginning Sunday, Dec. 15.
