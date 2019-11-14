Tips for networking online and in person

Networking is now considered one of the most important job-search techniques. When you grasp the art of networking, it improves not only your career or business but also your personal life. Whether you like meeting people in person or online, the six tips below will help make your networking skills successful.
Find a personal connection with your prospect
When searching for people to connect with, start with what you share in common. Having common ground with someone helps to build rapport instantly and gives them more reasons to communicate with you.
Be specific in what you want
Before any meeting, put some thought into what you want to achieve, especially when you're meeting with a new contact. Being specific helps you structure the session. It will give the prospect an idea of what you're looking for and how they may be able to help. It also saves you from spending precious time and energy with the wrong individuals or group.
Polish your profile online
Your profile is ultimately your “online face.” Make sure your profile information is precise, up-to-date, and complete.
Take your time and make sure:
- Fields are complete
- The contact information is accurate
- Content is captivating and grammatically correct
Offer to help
Ask this question, "Can I help you?". It is the most successful way to build long-lasting connections. Once you offer to help someone, you become more likable instantly. By relieving some of their stress you can add value to their life.
Never underestimate people
You should analyze and understand the competencies of the prospects’ ideas when you first meet. Avoid judging anyone until you closely interact with them.
Don't discount those with reserved personalities as they sometimes turn out to have a wealth of ideas.
Follow-up
It's a simple step, yet many professionals neglect this critical part of the networking process.
After meeting someone new, send a personalized message asking them to stay in touch. Be sure to reach out in the future to share valuable career information, or to see how they are.
Final Thought
Spend your time well by focusing on these relationships and nurturing them over time. To help you connect with potential contacts, be deliberate about what organizations and events you attend. And take action! You will be successful if you have a willingness to go beyond your comfort zone and the ability to “pay it forward,” by offering help to others when you can.
