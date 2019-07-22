Titanic survivor’s light-up cane sells for $62,500

Titanic survivor Ella White’s walking stick, with an electric light she used to signal for help from a lifeboat in April 1912, sold for $62,500 at auction, the Guernsey’s auction house said Monday in Newport, R.I. The top bid was $50,000, plus the auction house surcharge. It was expected it to sell for far more, with a pre-auction estimate of $300,000 to $500,000.

