TITANS AT RAVENS
Saturday: 8:15 p.m. TV: CBS Radio: 102.7, 8 p.m.
Records: Tennessee (10-7), Baltimore (14-2) Line: Ravens by 10
Notable: Titans RB Derrick Henry ran 182 yards last week against the Patriots, the most yards rushing in playoff game since Green Bay’s Ryan Grant ran for 201 in 2008. ... Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is 8-3 as a starter. ... Titans led NFL with TDs on 75.5% of trips inside opponent’s 20. ... Ravens, riding a 12-game winning streak, led the league with 33.2 points per game and 206 yards rushing per game. ... Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson set league mark for yards rushing by QB with 1,206 and threw 36 TD passes with only six INTs. ... Mark Andrews scored 10 TDs, most in Ravens history for a tight end and the most this season in the league among TEs. ... Ravens RB Mark Ingram ran for 1,108 yards and scored 15 TDs, including five on receptions. He’s questionable with a calf injury. ... Ravens K Justin Tucker’s 90.8% success rate on FGs is the best in NFL history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.