Today is the last day to vote for your favorite cookies in this year’s Richmond Times-Dispatch Holiday Cookie Contest.

We chose 10 finalists — now you choose the winners.

Go to Richmond.com/Cookie-Contest to select your top three cookies. Voting is open through 11:59 p.m. tonight, Sunday, Dec. 8. The winning baker receives a $250 gift card, second place receives a $100 gift card and third place earns a jampacked goodie bag. The winning baker and recipe will be featured in the Food section Dec. 18.

