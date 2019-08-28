Transform your interview into a conversation

Hiring managers often won’t hire a candidate because they feel the candidate doesn’t show enthusiasm. Anxiety during an interview can cause candidates to come across as tentative and unenthusiastic.
Interviews shouldn’t feel like interrogations. A successful interview should be a two-sided conversation, allowing you to demonstrate your true professional self with confidence. Be sincere and actively engaged. Here’s how to practice and prepare so you sound comfortable and not rehearsed:
Common interview questions
Behavioral questions: Stories about your past actions may help inform the employer about how you will behave in the future.
Problem-solving questions: Employers ask questions such as these to help them understand how you process and think through a problem.
Skill-based questions: You may be asked to demonstrate “hard” skills during the interview by taking a test or completing a task.
Motivation questions: These inquiries get to the “why” of your job search. Why are you leaving your current position? Why are you interested in this particular job? Why are you drawn to this organization?
What questions should you ask?
Questions that demonstrate your interest: This is where passion and enthusiasm come in. Questions are a key way to tactfully demonstrate your own interests and values while learning about the company. These questions will also demonstrate that you did your research.
Questions about the company to ensure it is the right match for you: Sadly, 46 percent of millennials left their last job due to lack of career growth. You want to be as certain as possible that this role and this company will help you excel.
Questions that are tactical and help clarify misconceptions: Here is where you can ask about next steps, a timeline for hiring, or clarify any points of weakness that may have come up during the interview.
