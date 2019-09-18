What I learned on my summer vacation: Irish butter is not an approved carry-on item when leaving Ireland, and some souvenirs are better left where you found them.
My family and I spent two weeks traversing Ireland this summer, taking it all in — rugged landscapes, gentle beaches, castles in various states of ruin and warm, witty people. My husband and I honeymooned in Ireland 14 years ago, and we’ve wanted to go back ever since. This time we experienced everything with our 11-year-old daughter, who was taking her first trip abroad and, to everyone’s delight, found the world much different from home.
The highlights are numerous: sunsets over the Doolin pier in the west of Ireland; walking the Dark Hedges in Northern Ireland; bowl after bowl of smoky seafood chowder with loaves of dense brown bread slathered in butter; cold Guinness and smooth Bushmills whiskey. We hiked mountains and cliffs and visited filming sites (though mostly unintentional) for “Star Wars,” “Game of Thrones” and Mel Gibson’s “Braveheart.”
We drove roughly 700 miles (give or take 100 — I’ll let you figure that out in kilometers) and took more than 5,300 photos. Words and photos don’t do justice for what we experienced, but if being unplugged from the world and losing track of days are the sign of a good vacation, ours was the best.
***
Ireland is a tale of two countries ... because it is two countries.
We spent one week in Ireland and one week in Northern Ireland. What’s the difference? In short, Ireland and Northern Ireland became two separate entities after the 1920 Government of Ireland Act, which effectively allowed southern Ireland — sometimes called the republic — to govern itself while Northern Ireland remained part of the United Kingdom, led by the British prime minister. It’s not always been an easy relationship, and a little something called Brexit stands to potentially affect Ireland and Northern Ireland by creating a hard border with customs and immigration checks between the two, where none currently exists.
In fact, we only realized we’d crossed into Northern Ireland when we noticed the road signs — they were in English. To the south, they’re in both English and Gaelic. (Fun fact: Hollystown in Gaelic is spelled Baile an Alabhóidgh. I think I’ll stick with H-O-L-L-Y.) That, and we noticed British flags flying everywhere in some Northern Ireland towns and villages.
***
Ireland is a wanderer’s paradise. For every familiar place from years ago, we’d find three new ones to explore.
We crossed Dublin’s circa-1815 Ha’penny pedestrian bridge over the River Liffey, just like last time, but this time we also spanned the modern harp-shaped Samuel Beckett Bridge, completed in 2009. On a whim we took a ferry to Inisheer, the smallest of the Aran Islands off the west coast, where horse-and-buggies are the primary mode of transportation. Our destination was the Plassey, a 1960 shipwreck that sits alone on a rocky stretch of coastline. Unbelievably, we had it all to ourselves for some time, moving in and around the rusty vessel. That ranked as one of our best days.
I also learned that my ancestors were, well, bullies. We detoured one morning to Leap Castle in County Offaly, the gathering place centuries ago of the O’Carroll clan chieftains. Carroll is my maiden name.
The castle is home to a husband and wife who allow folks to simply show up and explore. So we did. Upon entering, I was immediately asked what century my ancestors went to America — the 1600s or the 1800s. I had no idea, which seemed like the wrong answer to Sean, our gruff but friendly host. He shared that the O’Carrolls fought with everyone, “including themselves,” and at one time owned 20 plus castles across the country. He then left us to wander. We climbed to the tower room, an expansive but crumbling space with windows that looked out over miles of green countryside. Back downstairs, my family left me to take pictures outside while our host picked up his Irish flute and began to play. As he did, a family from Dallas walked through the front door. Business as usual.
***
Bring an umbrella. Obvious, right? Apparently not to us. We did pack layers, though, including rain jackets. It rains frequently, but there’s plenty of sunshine, too, so much so that we got sunburned during our first week there. The daytime highs in late summer reached only into the low 70s — a glorious respite from Richmond’s heat and humidity, and my allergies seemed to disappear. About those days — they last longer. The high latitudinal location of the country means daylight can last up to 20 hours in the height of summer. We clocked about 16 or 17 hours of daylight, which took some getting used to. We’d stop for dinner after a full day of sightseeing only to realize it was nearly 9 p.m., not 6 or 7 p.m. Black-out curtains help keep out the morning light, which shows up not long after 5 a.m.
***
Drive a manual-transmission car. You’ll gain a new appreciation for U.S. roads and American traffic. The Irish drive on the opposite side of the road, and by road, I mean paved surfaces barely wide enough for two small cars to pass each other without taking out each other’s side mirrors. Shoulders? Surely, you jest. There are no shoulders once you’re off a major highway, which was 90% of the time for us. Tall hedges made from tightly packed earth and centuries-old stone completely obscure vision around curves in the road, which are particularly fun (read: terrifying) when there’s no speed limit outside town limits and major cities.
We did, however, rent a car so basic that my daughter was introduced to rolling up her own window in the backseat, a la 1970s. Life lesson: Spend a few extra bucks to make sure your vehicle can climb steep Irish mountains without threatening to stall.
***
Take some cash. Euros for Ireland, pounds for Northern Ireland. Credit cards are accepted mostly everywhere, but it’s good to have cash for smaller expenses and the occasional cash-only bed-and-breakfast. Cabdrivers, for example, outwardly hate credit cards. If we had a euro for each one who turned us down because we asked to pay with a credit card, we’d have enough cash to not need the credit cards. Also, in some restaurants, it’s not possible to add a tip when paying by credit card.
***
Stay in B&Bs. It’s not as if you have a choice for most parts of the country, but that’s a good thing. They are charming and reasonably priced, particularly for families, and you have instant friends, both human and otherwise. Plus, the owners know stuff. They know where to eat, they know the tricks for navigating tourist sites and they love sharing stories and jokes. At our B&B in Doolin, we were perched on a hill overlooking Doonagore Castle and the expansive Doolin harbor. Upon arrival, owners Liz and Liam introduced us to their three donkeys — Rosa, Pepe and Pippa — who took a liking to my daughter. Now she wants a donkey, and every time she says “donkey,” she tries to use an Irish accent, which comes out somewhere between the Queen Mum and Sean Connery.
***
I found a tooth — roots attached — in the graveyard that surrounds the impressive Rock of Cashel, a 12th- and 13th-century religious site built on top of a rocky hill in County Tipperary. I think the tooth was human, though I refrained from asking the scholarly tour guide if it could be St. Patrick’s molar, as the patron saint is associated with the site.
With its dubious origins, I took a picture and left it right where I found it.
***
Whenever possible, eat the full Irish breakfast. It’s a perk of B&Bs, and it’s included in the price, which is worth it when you consider you’d likely spend an extra 10 to 15 euros or pounds per person for such a meal when eating out. Eggs, thick Irish bacon and sausage links, black and white puddings, cooked tomatoes and sometimes mushrooms, plus toast and jam, Irish brown breads, cereals, hot coffee, freshly squeezed orange juice and butter. Oh, the butter. (More on that later.)
Plus, the breakfast banter — which could be in a variety of languages, depending on the other guests — is priceless.
Cashel is the town that sits in the shadow of the Rock of Cashel. It’s there we met Patrick, our B&B owner, over breakfast as he scurried around the dining room attending to us, another U.S. family and a family from Germany. A beef cattle farmer, Patrick took over the B&B from his mother, now deceased, who started it in the mid-’60s, he said. He keeps it going as supplemental income during the summer. He politely answered my questions as he cleaned tables, refilled our coffee and ran back and forth to the kitchen.
But once, as he passed our table, he quipped to my husband that there are three forms of communication in Ireland: “telegraph, telephone and tell-a-woman.” Point taken. Irish wit is real.
***
Back to the butter. I tried to bring Irish butter home in my carry-on bag. Not vats of it, just a pound or so. I’m not crazy. If you’ve ever had Irish butter, you know why I. First, it’s made with cultured cream rather than our pasteurized versions, so the additional milk fat means richer flavors and textures. Second, it’s cheap there compared with the high prices we pay in the States for brands like Kerrygold.
However, none of that mattered to the customs agent who passed by all the electronics we had in multiple bags — cameras, a drone, an iPad and yards of cords and international adapters — to search my bag for the plastic container that held my butter. He didn’t bend when I laid out my arguments for keeping it, though I’m pretty sure butter confiscation may have been a first for him.
***
Irish time is different, in lots of ways. We’re early-birds and took full advantage of that. Despite summer being the height of tourist season, we often found that arriving before 9 a.m. meant little to no crowds. All over the place, we had unbridled beauty all to ourselves and the photos to prove it. But we also found that many businesses in towns and villages didn’t actually open until at least 9 a.m., and even that’s a suggestion.
Case-in-point: We stopped at a cafe one morning after taking in the Giant’s Causeway, a spectacular rock formation in Northern Ireland that, as legends go, was made by giants. I’m sure natural forces had something to do with the stacks of perfectly interlocking hexagonal rocks that line the coast, but I’m sticking with giants.
Nonetheless, we were hungry and ready for sustenance after our 2-mile walk to the causeway. It was about 8:45 a.m., and the cafe sign along the road pitched a 9 a.m. opening time. Sitting in the vacant parking lot, we watched the cafe owners arrive just minutes before 9. About 10 minutes later, the front doors opened, and while they were technically open, it was clear by the darkened lights and the completely empty buffet-style serving area that they really weren’t ready to serve anyone. But they cheerfully offered us coffee and hot chocolate, and by about 9:30 a.m., we had hot beverages plus bagels with smoked salmon and cream cheese, and bacon.
Out of curiosity, I asked what time they closed.
Three o’clock.
