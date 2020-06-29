Twenty years ago, my family was preparing to embark on the trip of our lives:
Seven weeks in a van, rambling 10,000 miles across the country and back, hiking and camping, seeing sights we could only have imagined and encountering kind people and all manner of flora and fauna from sea to shining sea. The fauna was particularly memorable, such as the afternoon we picnicked in a park in Spokane, Wash., and witnessed a pair of baby wallaroos scrambling out of a sack.
I filed stories and pictures from the road several times each week for a series – and later a book -- that we called “Are We There Yet?”
Though I know some readers couldn’t have cared less whether we were in Iowa or Idaho, many others seemed to relate through their own family trips and enjoyed riding along vicariously with two earnest yet slightly overwhelmed parents and their three children – ages 12, 6 and 3—weaving down the American highway in an overstuffed conversion van.
Today? The kids are grown, the parents remain earnest yet slightly overwhelmed and the success of that trip – everyone who embarked on that trip made it back; no one was voted off the island, as it were, though some days the balloting was close – inspired us to travel even more.
Until the conoravirus pandemic. (In fact, when I began typing this retrospective at the dining room table a few weeks ago, my wife and I were supposed to be in Paris. C’est la vie.)
Twenty years ago this summer, we were setting up our tent at Yellowstone National Park and standing on a corner in Winslow, Ariz., enjoying free ice water at Wall Drug Store in South Dakota, and wondering if we could even find ice water (at any price) in Death Valley National Park, making unforgettable drives along the Mississippi River from St. Louis to the Field of Dreams in Iowa and on Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park.
Now? Pretty much the only traveling I've done in recent months has been my every-other-week expedition to the grocery pickup lane at the local supermarket. Don’t really need a road atlas for that. (But you do need a mask, so wear one.)
As far as future travel, I’d be happy to just go home at this point. My wife and I haven’t lived in our house since March (except for a couple of visits to collect belongings and to keep in-town doctors' appointments) so as to avoid potential exposure to the virus from a family member who works in a hospital intensive-care unit. This away-from-home interlude has been an epic adventure all its own – the most perilous point came a few weeks ago when, simultaneously, the coffee maker quit and I was down to my last beer, but a crisis was averted when I found stores that could deliver both – but that’s a whole other story.
Our original epic adventure began on July 1, 2000, and proved to be a cross between “National Lampoon’s Vacation” and “The Brady Bunch," though some days felt a little like “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" (without the drugs). We were eager, anxious and slightly hapless.
After planning the trip for six months and jamming what seemed like everything we owned into the rented conversion van, we hit the road. Our first stop of this grand journey? The local public library. We had to drop off a bag of books soon to be overdue.
We headed west on Interstate 64, but didn’t even get out of Virginia before we answered the call of lunch, stopping at Douthat State Park for a picnic, another running theme on this trip. We ate a lot of peanut-butter sandwiches. We consumed six pounds of peanut butter – creamy and crunchy – over the seven weeks.
Another running theme of the trip was that we lingered too long everywhere we stopped, starting with the picnic at Douthat, which ultimately put us at our first night’s destination, Lexington, Ky., after dark. That was the story most travel days, which made for some weary schlepping of sleeping children into motel rooms or setting up of our tent, but also meant we wrung the absolute most out of every day.
Looking back, the magic of the trip wasn’t only the incredible places we saw and things we did – hiking in Glacier, Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon, and strolling along Bourbon Street in New Orleans, shivering in the morning chill along the Oregon coast and sweating like water hoses at Death Valley, watching a baseball game and fireworks in St. Louis on the 4th of July and riding cable cars on the hills of San Francisco, dipping our toes in the Pacific and immersing ourselves in the Gulf of Mexico near the end of the trip – but also the overall experience, the funny and the foolish.
First the foolish:
We took along boxes of scrapbook materials because we were certain our children would love sitting in the back of the van on long trips pasting post cards and writing reminiscences into their personal scrapbooks. Haha! We shipped them home via UPS in Iowa, which cleared a lot of leg room.
We weren’t finished with UPS. We made stops at UPS stores in Oregon and Nevada to send home more stuff we gradually discovered we didn’t need --including, unfortunately and inadvertently, a lot of our socks and underwear, which were mistakenly bundled with our cold-weather clothes that we didn’t need after Yosemite. We made a momentous stop at a Target in Las Cruces, N.M. (on Lohman Avenue, no less) to replenish our supply of undergarments, and we were good to go for the rest of the trip.
OK, maybe that was funny, too.
So, too, was the skunk coming nose-to-nose with our oldest child through the tent screen in the middle of a hot August night at a Gulf Islands National Seashore campground on the Florida panhandle. It remains a funny memory because the skunk left without leaving a trace. We left the next morning for a hotel.
For seven weeks, we watched no television, went someplace new every day and grew accustomed to a generally untethered life. Looking back, it was liberating, though not entirely footloose and freewheeling. I was once asked how many rest stops we visited along the highway. “All of them,” I replied.
And, right about now, I’m missing that notion of picking up and going somewhere (even the rest stops).
Going someplace new – around the corner, the country or the world – makes you the “outsider.” It opens your eyes, and, if your mind is in receiving mode, broadens your perspective.
I wasn’t always so enlightened about such travel, but witnessing scenes such as baby wallaroos hopping out of a bag in a public park 2,500 miles from your front door helps you see the light. Let's hope we get back to those kinds of experiences soon.
