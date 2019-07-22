Scenic Virginia’s annual Virginia Vistas Photo Contest showcases the depth and breadth of scenic beauty in the commonwealth.
“There is so much to recommend [about] our beautiful Virginia, and we love that our photo contest captures the full, magnificent spectrum,” said Leighton Powell, executive director of Scenic Virginia. “We are completely indebted to the talented photographers who capture these amazing images and share them with us.”
Scenic Virginia received more than 1,000 entries for consideration in 10 categories, including best in show, cities and towns, vistas with wildlife, and rivers and waterways. .
Judges for the 2019 contest were Ben Greenberg, a photographer and author of “Natural Virginia”; Judy Watkins, special projects manager at Virginia Tourism Corporation; Tom Saunders, a photographer with the Virginia Department of Transportation; and Eugenia Anderson-Ellis, a Scenic Virginia advisory board member and former president.
Notecard sets of the winning photos are available for purchase. A set of 10 cards (one of each winning photo) is $20, plus $3 for shipping and handling. To order, contact Scenic Virginia at (804) 643-8439 or email@scenicvirginia.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.