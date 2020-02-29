Today is Saint David’s Day, a day Welsh culture is celebrated worldwide. Through these stories and photos, experience some of the country’s highlights, from the town where the patron saint of Wales founded a monastery to Conwy, the home of Welsh nationalism.
Nestled in the Glen of the Rose, a medieval church named for the patron saint of Wales rises majestically in Wales’ holiest city of St. Davids, the smallest city in Britain.
For more than a thousand years, pilgrims have journeyed to be near St. David, whose remains are said to be here in St. Davids Cathedral. Although the cathedral was built over eight centuries ago, a church has stood on this site since the sixth century, when St. David founded a monastery. He was born, so the story goes, along the nearby coast during a violent storm.
To reach the church, visitors walk through a gatehouse, all that remains of the city’s 14th-century wall. Thirty-nine steps, representing the Thirty-Nine Articles of the Church of England, lead down into the glen. The cathedral and its square Norman tower, built of purple stone, dominate the landscape.
The plainness of St. Davids’ exterior belies the grandeur within. “Look up” visitors are told as they walk into the cathedral. The beauty of the nave’s ceiling and its wood craftsmanship renders one breathless. But this is just the beginning. There are myriad wonders to behold.
The sanctuary’s wooden ceiling has squares trimmed in red, white and black. The center of which is decorated with red and green floral designs and gold accents. Below lies the tomb of King Henry VIII’s grandfather Edmund Tudor. Edmund was the half-brother of King Henry VI.
The Shrine of St. David, restored in 2012, is to the side of Tudor’s tomb. Niches, once used by pilgrims to kneel at the shrine, now house two reliquaries. One is reputed to hold the remains of St. David and the other that of St. Justinian. Above them hang icons of three patron saints. St. David, in the middle, is flanked by the patron saints of Ireland and Scotland, Patrick and Andrew, respectively.
All three have feast days honoring them. St. David is honored March 1, the anniversary of his death. To celebrate Saint David’s Day, parades are held all over Wales. People wear daffodils and leeks, national symbols of Wales, or dress up as a red dragon, which dominates the Welsh flag.
Cawl, a traditional Welsh soup with meat and vegetables, is served, though St. David did not eat meat nor use animals to work the field. He led an austere life and expected his monks to do the same.
One of his final lessons, “Gwnewch y pethau bychain” or “do the little things,” still resonates in Wales, especially on Saint David’s Day. He said, “Be joyful, keep the faith, and do the little things that you have heard and seen me do.”
