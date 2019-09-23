Tribal complaints prompt park to stop selling pipes

The Pipestone National Monument in Minnesota said it will stop selling pipes after tribal complaints that the sales desecrate sacred grounds. Faith Spotted Eagle of the Yankton Sioux Tribe called the pipestone from which the pipes are carved “the blood of our people.” Native craftspeople will continue to demonstrate pipestone carving at the monument.

