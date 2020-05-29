WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday leveled an extraordinary broadside at the Chinese government, accusing it of a comprehensive “pattern of misconduct” and ordered U.S. officials to begin the process of revoking Hong Kong’s special status under U.S. law.
That will eventually mean that the U.S. would no longer treat Hong Kong and China as separate entities for the purposes of extradition, customs, trade and visa issues, he said.
In Rose Garden remarks, Trump alleged that the Chinese government covered up the coronavirus outbreak and said it instigated “a global pandemic that has cost more than 100,000 American lives and over 1 million lives worldwide.” The president also attacked the World Health Organization, which he said was effectively controlled by Beijing.
“We will today be terminating our relationship” with the WHO, said the president, adding that the organization’s more than $400 million annual U.S. contribution would be diverted to other health groups.
The president later issued a proclamation to protect sensitive American university research from Chinese spying and to bar an unspecified number of Chinese nationals from entering the U.S. for graduate study.
He also directed an administration working group headed by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to evaluate Chinese corporations listed on U.S. financial markets as a potential target of additional restrictions.
The moves seemed certain to intensify growing U.S.-China tensions, though investors at least for now took them in stride.
But the president’s comments were as notable for what he did not say. There was no mention of his irritation with China’s failure to quickly purchase American goods as required by the trade deal he signed in January and no word of any sanctions on Chinese officials.
He also made no direct reference to Chinese President Xi Jinping even as he said “the world is now suffering as a result of the malfeasance of the Chinese government.”
Trump’s fury at China has escalated in recent weeks, as he has blamed Chinese officials for not doing more to contain the outbreak and warn the outside world of the danger. On Friday morning, he tweeted simply “CHINA!”
The formal Friday announcement — while long on harsh rhetoric — was short on details. The president reiterated some familiar grievances, blaming the Chinese for stealing American trade secrets and jobs and assailing his predecessors for allegedly letting them get away with it.
He also expanded his indictment of the Chinese government to include Beijing’s program of island construction in the South China Sea, a national security concern he rarely addresses personally.
“The Chinese government has continually violated its promises to us and so many nations,” he said.
Trump also stopped short of taking concrete action against the Chinese companies that are listed on U.S. stock markets. As of last year, 156 Chinese companies — including 11 with significant government ownership — traded on U.S. markets, according to the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a nonpartisan congressional body.
Trump’s announcement followed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement earlier this week that Hong Kong was no longer sufficiently autonomous from mainland China to deserve separate treatment.
Under the 1997 handover agreement with the United Kingdom, China agreed to preserve the former British colony’s democratic system for 50 years. Xi’s decision to impose security legislation on Hong Kong directly rather than by working through the territory’s local legislature may mark the collapse of that “one country, two systems” approach.
The U.S. since 1992 has treated Hong Kong as a separate jurisdiction from China for the purposes of trade, customs and visa regulations.
Caught in the middle of the deepening U.S.-China dispute are more than 1,350 U.S. corporations with offices in Hong Kong. The erosion of the city’s freedoms, including an independent judiciary, threatens to turn one of the global economy’s financial centers into just another Chinese city and calls into question the rationale for such a sizable commercial presence there.
The Chinese National People’s Congress, the country’s rubber-stamp legislature, on Thursday approved a plan to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong. The move was denounced in a joint statement by the U.S., Canada, Australia and United Kingdom as being in “direct conflict” with China’s promises in 1997 when it regained sovereignty over the former British colony.
Friday’s action represents only the administration’s latest slap at Beijing. The president earlier this month pushed a federal retirement pension board to abandon plans to invest in Chinese securities. And the Commerce Department tightened limits on Chinese telecom giant Huawei’s ability to purchase American computer chips.
Trump’s decision to “terminate” the U.S.’ relationship with the WHO comes after repeated threats to end or radically alter the country’s relationship with the U.N. organization.
It is not clear how the president intends to “terminate” ties with the U.N. agency — or if that is even possible in the short term. But some portion of the money that the U.S. sends to the organization may be on the line.
Of the $893 million the U.S. sent in the 2018 and 2019 funding period, $237 million was an “assessed contribution” — a type of membership due that may prove hard to cut without congressional approval.
At greater risk is what’s known as the “voluntary contribution,” that is money provided to U.S. agencies for health efforts and then given to WHO programs. The largest share of this money goes to polio eradication, with large chunks to fight vaccine preventable disease, malaria, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and the provision of basic health care.
On Twitter, former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Tom Frieden tweeted: “We helped create @WHO. We are part of it. It is part of the world. Turning our back on WHO makes us and the world less safe.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.