U.N. report: Armed conflicts kill 12,000 children

A U.N. report obtained Monday by The Associated Press said a record number of more than 12,000 children were killed and injured in armed conflicts last year, with Afghanistan, the Palestinians, Syria and Yemen topping the casualty list. The deaths and injuries were among more than 24,000 “grave violations” against children verified by the United Nations.

