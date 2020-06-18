GOP team seeks 4th debate with Biden
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s campaign is requesting a fourth debate with his presumptive Democratic rival, citing an expected surge in mail and absentee voting this fall because of the coronavirus.
Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani made the request Thursday to Frank Fahrenkopf, co-chair of the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign said it wasn’t looking for another debate and plans to participate in those scheduled by the commission. The first of three debates is set for Sept. 29.
Trump’s team requested an earlier contest, noting absentee and mail voting is being expanded because of the pandemic.
Facebook removes GOP ads with symbol
WASHINGTON — Facebook has removed campaign ads by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that featured an upside-down red triangle, a symbol once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, communists and others in concentration camps.
The company said Thursday that the ads violated “our policy against organized hate.”
Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said the inverted red triangle was a symbol commonly used by antifa so it was included in an ad about antifa. He said the symbol is not in the Anti-Defamation League’s database of symbols of hate. “But it is ironic that it took a Trump ad to force the media to implicitly concede that Antifa is a hate group,” he added.
Antifa is an umbrella term for leftist militants bound more by belief than organizational structure. Some experts disputed that the red triangle is used as an antifa symbol.
Australia says it’s hit by cyberattacks
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia is under increasing cyberattack from a “sophisticated state-based cyber actor,” the Australian prime minister said Friday.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison would not name the state.
“This activity is targeting Australian organizations across a range of sectors, including all levels of government, industry, political organizations, education, health, essential service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure,” he added.
