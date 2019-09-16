U.S. could keep TMI’s nuclear debris in Idaho

The reactor core from the worst U.S. nuclear accident could stay in Idaho for 20 more years if regulators OK a license extension, officials said Monday. The core from Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania partially melted in 1979. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission says there would be no significant impact from extending the license to store the debris in Idaho.

