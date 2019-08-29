U.S. judge upholds Chicago assault gun ban

A federal appeals court has upheld an assault weapons ban in Chicago and the rest of Cook County, Ill. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that guns rights advocates provided no compelling reason why the court should overturn its 2015 ruling upholding a similar ban in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

