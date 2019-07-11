U.S. sanctions Venezuelan intelligence unit
The U.S. imposed sanctions Thursday on the Venezuelan military intelligence agency, which is accused of torturing to death a navy captain. The latest move by the Treasury to pressure President Nicolás Maduro from power followed another round of talks in Barbados between Maduro’s government and opposition leaders aimed at ending the political crisis.
