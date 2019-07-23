The party of Ukraine’s new president has won a commanding majority in the national parliament, election results showed Tuesday, giving him leverage to try to enact promised reforms. The election commission said that with 98% of ballots counted, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s Servant of the People party had 43% of the vote for the 225 seats.
