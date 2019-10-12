Union boosts strike pay for GM workers
United Auto Workers said Saturday that it’s increasing strike pay for workers picketing at General Motors as the walkout by more than 49,000 employees neared the four-week mark. The union said weekly pay will rise to $275 from $250 for members on strike. The union also voted to let members to take part-time jobs and continue to receive strike pay.
