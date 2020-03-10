CONTENT COURTESY OF UNITED NETWORK FOR ORGAN SHARING.
PHOTOS by JAY PAUL
United for UNOS 11th Annual Soirée was held Friday, October 4, 2019 at United Network for Organ Sharing’s national headquarters in downtown Richmond. 475 guests attended the annual awareness and fundraising event sampling specialty food and beverages from 20 of Richmond’s top restaurants and caterers.
The Stories of Hope were the highlight of the evening — including transplant recipients, donor families, living donors and transplant professionals. United for UNOS 11th Annual Soirée generated more than $180,000 in contributions and in-kind donations which will support United Network for Organ Sharing’s life saving work and provide the resources needed to advance and improve transplant through research, technology, and data science.
UNOS runs the nation’s transplant system matching life saving organs from deceased donors to patients on the national waiting list. These matches happen 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 109 life saving transplants take place daily in this country.
Learn more about United Network for Organ Sharing at UNOS.org, or by visiting its headquarters to see the National Donor Memorial and The Gallery at UNOS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.