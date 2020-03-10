CONTENT COURTESY OF UNITED NETWORK FOR ORGAN SHARING.

PHOTOS by JAY PAUL

United for UNOS 11th Annual Soirée was held Friday, October 4, 2019 at United Network for Organ Sharing’s national headquarters in downtown Richmond. 475 guests attended the annual awareness and fundraising event sampling specialty food and beverages from 20 of Richmond’s top restaurants and caterers.

The Stories of Hope were the highlight of the evening — including transplant recipients, donor families, living donors and transplant professionals. United for UNOS 11th Annual Soirée generated more than $180,000 in contributions and in-kind donations which will support United Network for Organ Sharing’s life saving work and provide the resources needed to advance and improve transplant through research, technology, and data science.

UNOS runs the nation’s transplant system matching life saving organs from deceased donors to patients on the national waiting list. These matches happen 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 109 life saving transplants take place daily in this country.

Learn more about United Network for Organ Sharing at UNOS.org, or by visiting its headquarters to see the National Donor Memorial and The Gallery at UNOS.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started