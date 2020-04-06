CHARLOTTESVILLE — The University of Virginia announced Monday it is providing $3 million to help contract employees and local residents left furloughed and financially strapped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
UVA President Jim Ryan said the university would set up a $2 million emergency assistance fund for furloughed workers and contract employees; another million will go to the Charlottesville Albemarle Community Foundation for supporting area residents.
Ryan said unemployment benefits and other assistance have not been quick enough to arrive.
“We have kept our employees on our payroll, and we will continue to do so for as long as we can. Some of our contractors, including Aramark, have furloughed their employees. More may do so in the future,” Ryan said in a letter to the university community at-large.
The call to aid contract employees, many of whom have worked for the university for years, comes after petitions and GoFundMes were set up to assist workers, who told C-Ville Weekly they received little communication or assistance after the university shut its doors and moved many classes and work online.
Aramark, the contractor named by Ryan in the letter, operates the university dining halls, stadium concessions and other services on Grounds. In January, contract employees were granted a $15-an-hour wage as part of UVA’s effort to raise workers’ wages to a livable level in the area.
But the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, put that effort down.
Aramark furloughed employees on March 18 and on April 1 told employees and investors that it would slash executive salaries and furlough other employees in the virus’s wake.
“In light of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Aramark’s business, on April 1, 2020, the Board of Directors of Aramark decided to temporarily reduce the salaries of certain of Aramark’s senior executives, including the named executive officers, by 25% and to temporarily reduce the cash retainer fee of the directors by 25%, in each case effective April 6, 2020,” states the company’s April 1 8-K form filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Included in the filing is an April 1 letter from Aramark CEO John Zillmer that noted furloughed employees who are eligible for the company’s medical plan would remain eligible until June 30.
“It is an extraordinary time, full of uncertainty but we will get through it if we focus on moving forward together,” Zillmer wrote.
Ryan said that while contract employees with Aramark and other businesses who have been furloughed qualify for several benefits, there is a gap between the amount of relief available through unemployment payments and “meeting the necessities of life.”
“Our own employees may also be facing unexpected costs due to the crisis we are all facing,” he said. “For these reasons, we are devoting $2 million to create an emergency assistance fund for UVA contract workers and employees.”
Ryan said paying salaries or wages for those furloughed would make them ineligible for state and federal benefits.
“Our primary focus will be to help those who have been furloughed, but this fund will also be available for those still employed and facing unexpected costs,” he said.
