VCU prepared to defend as Richmond inbounded with 15 minutes left in the first half. From a Siegel Center patron came a loud request:
“Take his lunch money, Marcus!”
VCU’s Marcus Evans did not steal the ball from Spiders point guard Jacob Gilyard on this possession. But the Rams were severely minimizing the overall effect of Gilyard, who was averaging 15 points and had zero through the first 17:20.
VCU, which won 87-68, led 33-20 behind the 3s of Bones Hyland (15 points). Gilyard was frozen out, first by the defense of Evans. Malik Crowfield guarded Gilyard when Evans rested, as did Hyland.
Then Gilyard, a 5-foot-9 junior, got loose. He threw a 30-foot pass to cutting Grant Golden for a layup. Gilyard’s 3-pointer swished following an offensive rebound. Gilyard, the nation’s leader in steals, swiped a Rams pass near midcourt. As in so many UR games, Gilyard dictated the flow.
“Credit to him. He’s a talented player, offensively, defensively,” Evans said. “We know he makes their team go.”
It was 39-39 at halftime, and it felt as if Richmond was now stealing VCU’s lunch money.
“We just had some letdowns in the last five, six minutes of the first half,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “I walked in [to the locker room] and said, ‘It’s zero-zero.’ ”
As it turned out, the Rams had a long list of supporting actors to add onto the pain inflicted by Hyland, the freshman who was five for seven from 3-point distance.
When VCU started the second half as they started the first — by boxing up Gilyard — Richmond had 6-10 junior Grant Golden (24 points) scoring on a regular basis, and then searched for additional punch.
VCU held Gilyard, who played all 40 minutes, to 10 points on three-of-seven shooting. He committed five turnovers to go with five assists.
“It’s taking the challenge,” Evans said. “I was assigned to him. I took the challenge. It wasn’t just me. Bones came in and did a great job on him. ... We had a great game plan from the coaches and then everybody bought in and just stepped up for the challenge.”
VCU took a 65-47 lead with 15 minutes left after two dunks by Marcus Santos-Silva (14 points), a sequence that illustrated the evening’s major difference: the Rams had superior power sources.
The availability of 6-0 junior guard Blake Francis, UR’s leading scorer (17.6 ppg), would have been of great help when Richmond leaned hard on Gilyard as its ball-handler, and looked to him to help Golden.
“They paid a ton of attention to him,” UR coach Chris Mooney said, speaking of Gilyard. “And they did a really good job.”
Coming in, the Rams and Spiders were both viewed as contenders for NCAA at-large bids. In those terms, this was a bigger game for Richmond than VCU. The Rams have A-10 regular-season opportunities remaining against Rhode Island, Dayton and Saint Louis, each a top-70 team in the NCAA NET.
The Spiders play VCU again, on Feb. 15 at the Robins Center, but that’s it as far as opponents rated among the top 90. Richmond might have to do extended damage in the A-10 tournament to climb into at-large contention.
The Spiders have lost 20 of the last 26 to the Rams. UR is 3-13 all-time at the Siegel Center, but is not the only guest who struggles on Broad Street.
The Rams have played 65 home games as an A-10 member and are 54-11.
