Vessels of Mercy International is a worldwide charitable relief and development organization working to alleviate poverty and suffering by providing practical assistance and offering hope through the gospel of Jesus Christ. Since all suffering is both physical and spiritual, they offer both types of ministry to those in need. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Vessels is serving the most vulnerable and neglected sectors of the Greater Richmond community. They are donating hand-sewn face masks to isolated senior citizens and the residents and staff of skilled nursing facilities; and they are distributing food, drinking water, and sanitation supplies to the homeless population.
Facebook.com/vesselsofmercyintl
Bev Gibson
12081 Gayton Rd.
Henrico, VA 23238
